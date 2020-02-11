Dale Steyn does not think about retirement: "I love playing cricket,quot; | Cricket News

"I can't see myself doing anything else. The desire is still there to play at the highest level, to get the batters out."





Dale Steyn says he is not thinking about retiring

%MINIFYHTMLc2819e761028015751f4f81a2a35262111% %MINIFYHTMLc2819e761028015751f4f81a2a35262112%

Dale Steyn says he is not thinking of retiring, as he aspires to play an important role in South Africa's commitment to a first T20 World Cup crown.

The 36-year-old left the test matches in 2019, but says that it was only so he could play as long as possible in white ball cricket and be on the Proteas team for the three-game T20I series against England .

Steyn, who took 439 wickets in 93 Tests, said: "The workload with Test Cricket was too much, since I want to extend my career as much as I can. I love playing Cricket."

Live International T20 Cricket Live

"I wake up every morning and I can't see myself doing anything else. The desire is still there to play at the highest level, take out the batters and be smarter than them. Once I have decided that I don't want to walk, far.

"I want to continue experimenting and trying to change my game. If I'm just going to play one more game, I want to get a wicket with each ball, not try to defend a limit."

Steyn insists he will have a mentor role in the future, starting with the opening of the series against England in East London on Wednesday, which is live at Sky Sports Cricket starting at 3:30 p.m.

He quickly insists that the results against Eoin Morgan's men are secondary to the development of players with the main focus of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

Steyn is in the South African team for the T20I series against England

South Africa won the inaugural Champions Trophy in 1998, but has not yet surpassed the World Cup semifinals of more than 50 or more than 20.

"This is a group of young players and my role is to organize the bowling attack a bit. I want to stop halfway and tell the bowler, & # 39; what are you thinking? & # 39; and I hope you can learn and improve, "Steyn added.

"He wants to win every game, obviously, but now it's more about learning. If we win the World Cup, nobody will care if we lose to England in February."

Watch the first T20I between South Africa and England, at Buffalo Park in East London, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 3.30 p.m. Wednesday.