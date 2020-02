Dai Young has given up the tasks of the first team at Wasps

The wasps have confirmed that rugby director Dai Young is abandoning his duties in the first team "for an intermediate period."

%MINIFYHTML82d9c217b58503a587d825d706c7da5811% %MINIFYHTML82d9c217b58503a587d825d706c7da5812%

Young's place in the Wasps shelter will be taken by Lee Blackett, who has been the back coach of the club, and will be in charge of Saturday's trip to Leicester Tigers, assuming the position of interim coach.

More continues …