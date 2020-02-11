DaBaby responds after Baby Mama accuses him of cheating and hitting his side chick

%MINIFYHTML01af08d2462254ea204f255363ae738a11% %MINIFYHTML01af08d2462254ea204f255363ae738a12%

The rapper & # 39; Suge & # 39; He talks about accepting, making adjustments and dealing with everything when his mother calls him for allegedly lying and cheating on her.

Dababy Apparently expect another child. The 28-year-old rapper was surprised by his little mom, who calls himself MeMe on social media, for allegedly cheating on her and permeating her side girl.

"This was your favorite rapper hiding," he published a screenshot of his DM. "Don't fall in the cap, another child is on the way and it's not me."

"Money is POWER. Know it, understand it. I have been asking God to show me people who are not for me and he did exactly that," he added in his Stories, labeling his baby daddy "capper number 1" .

The lyricist of "Suge" then published his own message: "When your love, loyalty and selflessness are taken for granted, and all you have to offer is still not enough … you better understand that God is speaking." Without denying the traps and rumors of babies, he added: "Accept what it is, make the adjustment and deal with everything that comes with it."

Meanwhile, MeMe continued its tirade. "Another child is the least of my worries … but a spirit of conviction is the real problem," he wrote in a series of notes. "Who I am as a woman will always shine through the bulls ** t. I know who I am, some people should do some research and find out who they are."

She added: "Never be afraid to talk about what is right and what is wrong."

DaBaby and Meme share a daughter. His son from a previous relationship also considers the rap star as a father figure.

He once said that they are not in a relationship. "He is really an amazing father. Not only for our daughter but also for my son. He has been in his life for a long time," he once said. "We're single, but that's my boo, regardless."