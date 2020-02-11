Da Baby & # 39; s Baby Mama alleges that she made another woman pregnant

%MINIFYHTMLcf5e5015fc4805ce984373afa0ab4f2311% %MINIFYHTMLcf5e5015fc4805ce984373afa0ab4f2312%

Wow Chile! Everything was fine just a week ago! Da Baby's mother mom, Meme, surprised him in a series of Instagram stories that are now deleted. In the publications now deleted, Meme alleged that Da Baby got a woman who is not pregnant.

"This is what your favorite rapper (rapper) hides," he wrote in a screenshot of a text conversation that is apparently between Da Baby and the alleged woman. "Don't fall into the cap, another child is on the way and it's not me," he continued.

Then he posted a video of her talking to Da Baby saying he was going to tell all his fans that he "watches,quot; his baby mom. In addition, he made a publication that said: "Your favorite rapper is capper number 1. Do not believe half of what social networks show you."

Then, Meme returned and said that "Who I am as a woman will always shine through some nonsense." He added: "I know who I am, some people should do some research and find out who they are."

Give baby He had some words of his own just before Meme left.

"When your love, loyalty and selflessness are taken for granted, and everything you have to offer is still not enough, you will better understand that God is speaking."

Adding: "Accept what it is, make adjustments and deal with everything that comes with it."

We will keep you informed about any Roommates update!