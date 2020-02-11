Cris Cyborg welcomes the & # 39; new era & # 39; at Bellator MMA after a classic performance to win the title | MMA news

Cris Cyborg declared the beginning of a "new era,quot; in Bellator MMA after defeating Julia Budd to claim the featherweight title.

The Brazilian-American completed an unprecedented MMA Grand Slam, becoming the first fighter to win UFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and Invicta FC titles after defeating Budd by TKO in the fourth round of the main event at Bellator 238.

Cyborg (22-2, 1 NC) has now finished 18 of his 22 wins by KO / TKO with his only loss since 2005 by knockout against Amanda Nunes.















"I feel really happy to have the opportunity to make history," Cyborg said. "This is going to be great. The only fighter who won four titles (in those different organizations). It simply means we didn't quit. I had a lot of casualties, good times in my career. But I didn't quit." It made me strong.

"I want to thank my team and hello to Brazil. I am happy and grateful. With each step I have learned something in my career. The new children have motivated me, so now it is a new era. I & # 39; I am very happy to be a champion of Bellator. "

