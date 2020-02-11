Crime scene investigation & # 39; to receive revival treatment

CBS

It is reported that the creator of the original series, Anthony Zuiker, is in talks with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer to bring the long-lasting criminal drama back to the small screen.

"ITUC: Crime Scene Investigation"has joined the long list of shows to receive revival treatment.

According to reports, the restart of the long-lasting criminal drama, which took place between 2000 and 2015 and became one of the world's biggest hits on the small screen, is in the early stages of development, and according to Deadline, the creator of the original series Anthony Zuiker is speaking with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer to rejoin the old gang, directed by William Petersen Y Jorja Fox.

The drama led to a series of derived hits, which include "CSI Miami"Y"CSI: NY".

The show joins projects like "The x files","Roseanne","Will and grace"Y"24", which have been restarted since we left television.

