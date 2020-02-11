Cricket: ICC will use this new technology during the women's T20 cricket WC – Latest news

The technology without the ball of the front foot will be used in a world tournament for the first time in the ICC Women's World Cup T20 in Australia later this month, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday. The decision to use this system was made after successful trials recently conducted in both India and the West Indies.

"The third referee will control the landing position of the front foot after each ball and will contact the referee in the field if the delivery was not a ball," the ICC said in a statement.

"The referees in the field have been instructed not to call any front foot without balls, unless the third referee tells them to do so, although they will be responsible for calling all other types of balls in the field."

The technology was recently tested in 12 games, during which 4717 balls were thrown and 13 balls were not thrown (0.28% of deliveries). All deliveries were judged accurately, the ICC said.

Geoff Allardice, General Manager of ICC Cricket said: "Cricket has an excellent track record of introducing technology to support the decision making of our match officials and I am sure that this technology will reduce the small amount of front ball errors in the ICC Women's World Cup T20 ".

"It is not difficult for the referees to call accurately, and although the percentage of deliveries that are not balls is low, it is important to call them correctly. Since we tested this concept in the ODI series between England and Pakistan in 2016, the technology has improved significantly , which allows us to introduce it profitably and with minimal impact on the flow of the game. "