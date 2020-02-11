Craig resident sentenced to 90 days in prison, four years probation for negligent death of a 3-year-old son.

Craig's resident, Vanessa Jenkins, was sentenced to 90 days in prison and four years probation during her sentencing hearing Monday afternoon at the Moffat County Courthouse. Jenkins will have to turn 88 days behind bars due to a 2-day credit of his original arrest.

Jenkins was arrested after the sentencing hearing on Monday.

Jenkins, the mother of Lane E. Cullen, 3, who died in the fire of the Christmas Eve house of 2018, pleaded guilty to Criminally Negligent Homicide, a class 5 felony, on November 25, 2019. That guilty agreement, Jenkins was able to secure an Alford agreement, which is essentially a guilty plea from a defendant who proclaims his innocence, but admits that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to prove that he is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

That guilty plea and the Alford agreement culminated his possible sentence to three years in jail.

On Monday, Chief Judge Michael O & # 39; Hara sentenced Jenkins to serve 90 days in jail and four years probation. Part of the stipulation with your probation is that you must pay restitution and you must also serve 250 hours of community service.

