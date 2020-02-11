COVID-19: World Health Organization finally appoints deadly coronavirus similar to SARS

The coronavirus that causes a deadly outbreak in China has been named COVID-19, the World Health Organization announced.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of the world body, announced the new name at a conference in Geneva this afternoon.

It occurs almost six weeks after the virus was first identified in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of December.

Since then, it has infected more than 43,000 people and killed 1,018.

The virus, which has been called several things, from simply coronavirus to Wuhan coronavirus, Chinese coronavirus or even snake flu, needs its own name because it is only one type of coronavirus.

The word refers to a group of viruses that contain those that cause SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome).

Coronaviruses are called that because their structure has jagged edges that look like a royal crown: crown is a crown in Latin (pictured, an illustration of the COVID-19 virus published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .)

Dr. Ghebreyesus said at the conference: & # 39; C-o means crown, v-i means virus, d means disease, then, COVID.

& # 39; According to the guidelines agreed between WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, a individual or group of people, and is also pronounceable and related to the disease.

& # 39; Having a name is important to avoid using other names that may be inaccurate or stigmatizing.

"It also gives us a standard format for use in future outbreaks of coronavirus."

A name was expected since scientists from the International Virus Taxonomy Committee (ICTV) announced last week that they had decided on one.

This has been approved and hopefully it will be used by & # 39; all & # 39 ;, said WHO, to avoid stigmatizing or confusing names.

The World Health Organization has an international set of rules that scientists must follow when proposing new names for a virus.

They should not contain references to certain parts of the world, communities, human or animal names because they can cause a violent reaction or racism.

The Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is listed as a bad example, as are Spanish flu, Lyme disease, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu and monkeypox.

Other words to avoid are those that can induce fear, such as "unknown," "death," "fatal," or "epidemic."

At least 1,018 people have died due to the outbreak of COVID-19; all but two of the deaths have been in mainland China

A street is deserted in Beijing, a city where more than 20 million people live, as people stay home for fear of contracting the virus.

Photo of a man in the Tianjin region of China walking through a room full of disinfectant spray before being allowed to return home

Laboratory technicians using hazardous materials are photographed talking to residents of the city of Linyi, where they are investigating the virus.