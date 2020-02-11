COVID-19: WHO renames deadly coronavirus | China news

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that "COVID-19,quot; will now be the official name of China's deadly virus, saying that the disease represented a "very serious threat,quot; to the world but that there was a "realistic possibility,quot; stopping him

"We now have a name for the disease and it's & # 39; COVID-19 & # 39;" WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in the Swiss city of Geneva on Tuesday.

The announcement came when the death toll in mainland China has now reached more than 1,000, after 108 people died from the virus on Monday, the highest daily figure since the outbreak began late last year in the central city Wuhan china.

Tedros said "CO,quot; means "crown,quot;, "VI,quot; for "virus,quot; and "D,quot; for "disease,quot;, while "19,quot; was for the year, since the outbreak was first identified on December 31 .

The head of the WHO said that the name had been chosen to avoid references to a specific geographical location, animal species or group of people in line with international recommendations to name in order to prevent stigmatization.

Referring to the anti-terrorism measures of some governments, Tedros said: "To be honest, a virus is more powerful in creating political, economic and social agitation than any terrorist attack.

"A virus can have more powerful consequences than any terrorist action. If the world doesn't want to wake up and consider this enemy virus as the number 1 public enemy, I don't think we learn from our lessons," said Tedros.

The agency has requested that virus samples be shared and research on medications and vaccines be accelerated.

"The first vaccine could be ready in 18 months. Therefore, we have to do everything today using the weapons available to fight this virus while we prepare in the long term using vaccine preparations," said Tedros.

"If we invest now … we have a realistic chance of stopping this outbreak."

Stigmatization

The agency had previously given the virus the temporary name of "acute respiratory disease 2019-nCoV,quot; and the Chinese National Health Commission said this week that it was temporarily calling it "new coronavirus pneumonia,quot; or NCP.

According to a set of guidelines issued in 2015, WHO advises against the use of names of places such as Ebola and Zika, where these diseases were first identified and are now inevitably linked to them in the minds of the public.

Now more general names like "Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome,quot; or "Spanish flu,quot; are avoided, since they can stigmatize entire regions or ethnic groups.

According to the National Health Commission of China, The total number of deaths on the continent due to the virus until Tuesday was 1,016. In the meantime, 42,638 infections have been reported. The vast majority of deaths and infections occur in Wuhan and in the surrounding province of Hubei.

There have been two deaths outside of mainland China: one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

At least 25 countries have confirmed cases and several nations have evacuated their citizens from Hubei.