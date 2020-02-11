Courteney Cox becomes best friend Jennifer Aniston for her birthday

Jennifer Aniston It is feeling love!

On Tuesday friends alum celebrated her birthday parties with her best friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox. The two, who have been targets of BFF for more than a decade, are demonstrating once again why their friendship is second to none.

By taking Instagram, Cox showed his blatant new transformation that made everyone do a double take.

Abandoning his famous black hair, the Shout star put on a light brown wig that was straightened and designed with an off-center part. It seemed almost identical to the signature of Aniston & # 39; do.

In fact, Cox even dressed up as her best friend by wearing the same transparent glasses with a golden frame. In addition, he put on an outfit similar to The morning show Actress.

"No matter how hard you try … there is only one Jennifer Aniston," she captioned her post, along with a photo of her posing with the birthday girl in the same lewk. "Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"