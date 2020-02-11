Courteney Cox becomes best friend Jennifer Aniston for her birthday

Jennifer Aniston It is feeling love!
On Tuesday friends alum celebrated her birthday parties with her best friend and former co-star, Courteney Cox. The two, who have been targets of BFF for more than a decade, are demonstrating once again why their friendship is second to none.
By taking Instagram, Cox showed his blatant new transformation that made everyone do a double take.
Abandoning his famous black hair, the Shout star put on a light brown wig that was straightened and designed with an off-center part. It seemed almost identical to the signature of Aniston & # 39; do.
In fact, Cox even dressed up as her best friend by wearing the same transparent glasses with a golden frame. In addition, he put on an outfit similar to The morning show Actress.
"No matter how hard you try … there is only one Jennifer Aniston," she captioned her post, along with a photo of her posing with the birthday girl in the same lewk. "Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"
Overall, it was a glorious moment of twinning between the dynamic duo.
Additionally, friends co-star Matthew Perry He took a moment to highlight his friend. "Happy birthday, Jenny," he shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the two.
Of course, the actress felt love on her special day and shared a moving post on her Instagram Stories.
"Thank you for (sic) for all of today's birthday wishes," he shared, along with a screenshot of his phone's wallpaper, which was a picture of his late dog, Dolly. "11: 112/11,quot;
The last few months have been memorable for Aniston, who recently won the SAG Award for his role in The morning show and he opened up about "entering,quot; in his most "gratifying,quot; moments of his life.
In September, he opened on his 50th birthday (today he celebrates his 51st year!) And how he embraced his age.
"It's very strange. There is so much fatality around that number," he told The New York Times. "I am entering what I feel is one of the most creatively rewarding periods of my life."
"Seriously, I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's really about to bloom," he continued. "It took me time to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my job … I have failed. I have succeeded. I have overcome. I have, I know, I have stayed around. I am still here."
