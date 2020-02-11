County test for Remiluc at the Cheltenham Festival | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd4ca4d70185349299695d958a0cd9bb611% %MINIFYHTMLd4ca4d70185349299695d958a0cd9bb612%





Chris Gordon

%MINIFYHTMLd4ca4d70185349299695d958a0cd9bb613% %MINIFYHTMLd4ca4d70185349299695d958a0cd9bb614%

Remiluc is ready for another crack at the Randox Health County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after his excellent effort in Newbury on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLd4ca4d70185349299695d958a0cd9bb615% %MINIFYHTMLd4ca4d70185349299695d958a0cd9bb616%

Chris Gordon was delighted with the performance of the 11-year-old when he got so close when he finished third at Betfair Hurdle in what was only his second race after an absence of 643 days.

Now he will go to the county where he was second two years ago.

"It's great to have the old warrior back and now we will go through the obstacle of the county, which ranked second in the other season," Gordon said.

"His ability is still there and his form is solid at all times. He always runs his career and deserves to win a big one."

"He is now 11 years old, so things don't get easier for him. He had a leg injury last season and then we had a little turn at Sandown. I would have liked to have another race before Newbury."

"I thought we won Betfair for a second or two. They disemboweled us that we didn't win, but at the same time I was very proud of how it ran."

Gordon is considering Johnny Henderson's Annual Great Handicap Hunt for On The Slopes after the six-year-old left the mark in about two-and-a-quarter miles at Kempton.

"The trip he won the other day was ideal," said the Winchester driver.

"I will put it in the Grand Annual, but I have half an eye at the Silver Bowl in Kempton on Saturday after Cheltenham.

"He has run well in defeat this season, so it was good to finally see him ahead."

The Imperial Paddy Power Cup in Sandown on Saturday before Cheltenham is what Gordon has in mind for Highway One or Two.

The five-year-old has won his two starts by obstacles and would be having his first career at a disadvantage.

"I'm thinking of the Imperial Cup, since out of his two races he has a qualification of 135, so it could be an interesting race for him, since I think the track suits him," he said.

"You will probably get a ticket to the Dovecote (novice obstacle in Kempton on February 22) and we will see what is there, but if there are a couple of horses with a 145 rating, we will think."

"The Imperial Cup is also worth a lot of money."