Could Spain become the next country to decriminalize euthanasia? The | Europe

Madrid Spain – Spanish lawmakers are debating a bill that could make the country become the seventh in the world to decriminalize euthanasia, overcoming years of opposition from the Roman Catholic Church and conservative politicians.

Lawmakers began Tuesday to discuss a bill, proposed by the ruling Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) in Parliament.

The bill has the support of the extreme left United Podemos, citizens of center-right and regional parties in the Basque Country and Catalonia.

The conservative Popular Party and the extreme right Vox oppose the bill, but can only gather 140 votes against more than 200 in support.

After the debate, the bill will return for a final vote sometime later this year and could be law soon after.

Surveys have shown that there is public support to decriminalize euthanasia and assisted suicide in Spanish society.

According to the proposed legislation, patients may request the end of their lives through the public health system.

Currently, according to Spanish law, helping someone to die carries a possible five-year prison sentence and anyone directly involved in causing the death of another can be tried for manslaughter and imprisoned for up to 10 years.

The bill stipulates that a person can only choose to die if they have a serious and incurable illness, or a chronic and serious disability. They must also be in a situation that makes life "unbearable."

To qualify, they must be Spanish citizens or foreigners legally resident in the country.

The request to die must be made in writing, without pressure, and repeated after 15 days. Provisions are made for people who become disabled after giving instructions about their wishes.

Two different doctors should consider each case and then it is also examined by a separate commission.

The most recent survey, conducted for Metroscopy last year, found that 89 percent of Spaniards supported euthanasia for people with incurable conditions.

The Spanish Episcopal Conference of Catholic Bishops has consistently opposed any change to the law that twice was not approved.

The PSOE has modeled the bill on legislation in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Euthanasia has been decriminalized in Canada, Belgium, The Netherlands, Colombia, Luxembourg, Switzerland, parts of Australia and several US states. UU.

Maria Lusia Carcedo, socialist deputy and former minister of health, said the bill would grant the Spaniards "a new right,quot; that "will be strictly regulated so that they do not misused ".

The Popular Party said that legalizing the right to die was not the way to solve this problem.

Cuca Gamara, a deputy, said: "The way we think we should proceed is in better palliative care for patients, where there is a broad consensus in society."

Isabel Alonso, president of the Association for the Right to Death, said that currently the bill stipulates that it must be administered by each of the 17 regions of Spain.

But she feared that in In conservative management areas, patients can be rejected due to political prejudices.

"At present, this is part of the law, so it could mean that if you want to die in places where the regional government is conservative and opposes this law, they could hinder people's work. We hope this part of the law is eliminated as it is not so in other countries, "he told Al Jazeera.

Medical organizations have expressed concern about the new law, fearing that it may mean that they will be required to help patients die.

Juan José Rodríguez Sendin, president of the ethics committee of the Organization of Medical Colleges, told Al Jazeera: "The profession must preserve life, respect the patient's autonomy and serve their interests. It seems that the new law will regulate the situation of only part of this (the patient's desire to die). This is what worries us. "

Euthanasia became for the first time an issue on the political agenda after the success of a 2004 film The Sea Inside in which Javier Bardem played Ramón Sampedro, a quadriplegic sailor.

The success of the film increased political pressure for a change in the law, but the idea was archived after a church campaign.