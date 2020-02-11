Coronavirus crash could push Europe into a recession

FRANKFURT – So far, only scattered cases of the coronavirus have appeared in Europe, but the economic effects are becoming more difficult to quarantine. The shock can be severe enough to push the vulnerable German economy, and perhaps the entire eurozone, into a recession.
That is the conclusion of a growing number of economists, as it is clear that weeks will pass, at best, before the Chinese economy resumes its role as a prolific exporter of essential factory goods and as a consumer market. increasingly important for the rest of the world.
"The longer production resumes, the greater the risks," said Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
For the executive director of Daimler, one of Germany's most important companies with several auto plants in China, the crisis is one of uncertainty.
"I call China every day," Ola Källenius said at a press conference in Stuttgart on Tuesday. "It is too early to say if other factories could be affected and how. We are talking about global networks."
The rest of the world could also suffer financially, the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome H. Powell warned lawmakers on Tuesday.
"We are closely monitoring the appearance of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that will extend to the rest of the global economy," Powell told members of the House's Financial Services Committee.
A lousy earnings report from Daimler on Tuesday stressed why it wouldn't take much to push the euro zone, the 19 European countries that use the euro, into a recession. That would exacerbate a fall in world trade that manifested itself long before the coronavirus claimed its first victims.
Vehicles are Germany's largest export, as well as an important part of the national identity. Many economists predict that official data to be published on Friday will show that the German economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2019 due to a drop in manufacturing.
The problems of German car manufacturers resonate across the continent, because many suppliers of small and medium-sized parts in the countries depend on them for sales. Italy's economy contracted in the fourth quarter, partly because its industrial north is closely linked to Germany.
"For most countries, Germany is the most important trading partner," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany. "If it starts to decrease, other countries will feel it."
Daimler reported a quarterly loss of 11 million euros, or $ 12 million, compared to a profit of 1.6 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2018. The evaporation of profits put Daimler, the automaker of Mercedes-cars and trucks- Benz, in a weak position. It faces the economic consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.
Daimler and other automakers were forced to keep their factories in China closed for longer than planned after the Lunar New Year holidays, and the virus has kept people out of the showrooms. On Monday, the company said it had begun to gradually increase production in its Chinese factories.
But the situation remains tense and unpredictable. There is widespread concern that assembly lines worldwide may be forced to close due to lack of components manufactured in China.
China has become a critical market for all German car manufacturers. Daimler sold about 700,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in China last year, more than double what it sold in the United States.
For the entire year, net profit at Daimler plummeted 64 percent to € 2.7 billion. Sales in 2019 increased 3 percent to € 173 billion.
"The coronavirus provides a substantial risk to the expected global recovery, as hopes were placed on an improvement in the Chinese economy," said Stefan Schneider, an economist at Deutsche Bank, in a note to customers on Tuesday. A recession in Germany earlier this year is "quite likely," Schneider added.
Smaller companies are also affected. Many have factories in China that have been inactive or operating well below capacity.
Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of industrial fans, has a factory in Shanghai with 450 workers who produce air circulation systems for hospitals, among other things. High performance fans have been in great demand during the crisis.
However, Chinese authorities allowed only one skeleton team at the site last week to comply with orders from newly built hospitals in Wuhan, Shandong and Shenzhen, said Rainer Grill, a spokesman for Ziehl-Abegg.
Even after the reopening of the Shanghai factory was allowed this week, less than half of the employees reported that they worked. They had orders to stay at home because they had visited affected areas of China during the Lunar New Year.
Every week that the Shanghai plant remains closed it costs Ziehl-Abegg € 2 million, Mr. Grill said.
German machinery manufacturers such as Ziehl-Abegg come from a terrible year and can hardly afford more problems. New orders for products such as machine tools or construction machinery plummeted 9 percent in 2019 due to President Trump's commercial war, Brexit and the problems of the automotive industry.
"The political turmoil created uncertainty, and uncertainty is poison for investment," said Olaf Wortmann, an economist at the Association of the Mechanical Engineering Industry in Frankfurt.
The coronavirus outbreak is another blow. Some of the lost sales can recover once the virus fades, Wortmann said. But, he added, "the longer this virus spreads its misery, the harder it will be to catch up later."
The German car industry is in a damaged state partly due to its own misconduct. Like its rival Volkswagen, Daimler faces substantial costs for accusations that he programmed diesel vehicles for cheat in emissions testing. Daimler said Tuesday that he had reserved 1.5 billion euros during the quarter, and a total of 4 billion euros for the year, to cover the cost of legal proceedings and sanctions in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.
The company has revealed that it is being investigated in the United States by the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and California regulators, as well as by authorities in Europe and other jurisdictions.
The accusations have put Daimler on the defensive just as the auto industry is in the midst of its biggest technological change in a century. Like other automakers, Daimler must invest billions in electric cars and autonomous driving, or risk being irrelevant.
"The entire industry is in transformation," said Källenius, the executive director of Daimler. "In 10 years, we will not be the same company."
Jeanna Smialek contributed reporting from Washington.