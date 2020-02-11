Coronavirus crash could push Europe into a recession

FRANKFURT – So far, only scattered cases of the coronavirus have appeared in Europe, but the economic effects are becoming more difficult to quarantine. The shock can be severe enough to push the vulnerable German economy, and perhaps the entire eurozone, into a recession.

That is the conclusion of a growing number of economists, as it is clear that weeks will pass, at best, before the Chinese economy resumes its role as a prolific exporter of essential factory goods and as a consumer market. increasingly important for the rest of the world.

%MINIFYHTML6f1b69ae9d0b0ababb6a6ea99b5022ef13% %MINIFYHTML6f1b69ae9d0b0ababb6a6ea99b5022ef14%

"The longer production resumes, the greater the risks," said Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

%MINIFYHTML6f1b69ae9d0b0ababb6a6ea99b5022ef15% %MINIFYHTML6f1b69ae9d0b0ababb6a6ea99b5022ef16%

For the executive director of Daimler, one of Germany's most important companies with several auto plants in China, the crisis is one of uncertainty.