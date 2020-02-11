coronavirus: China's Q1 smartphone sales can be halved due to coronavirus, analysts say – Latest news

China's smartphone sales may fall as much as 50% in the first quarter, as many retail stores have closed for a prolonged period and production has not yet resumed completely due to the rapid spread of a new coronavirus, according to research reports

The virus outbreak, which killed more than 900 people and shook China's manufacturing industry, occurs when major smartphone providers, such as Huawei, hoped that China's 5G implementation plans this year would help the largest Global smartphone market will recover after years of falling sales.

"Product launches planned by sellers will be canceled or delayed, since large public events are not allowed in China," the research firm Canalys said in a note last week.

"It will take time for suppliers to change their product launch roadmaps in China, which will likely reduce 5G shipments."

Canalys expects China's smartphone shipments to be cut in half in the first quarter of the previous year, while IDC, another research firm that tracks the technology sector, forecasts a 30% drop.

Apple Inc said last week that it is expanding the closure of its retail stores in China and has not yet finalized opening dates, as Foxconn, which assembles iPhones, struggles to resume work completely.

Foxconn received government approval on Monday to resume production at a plant in Zhenghzou City, and reopened an important plant in the southern city of Shenzhen. But many of its factories have not yet resumed their operations.

Huawei, China's largest smartphone seller, said its manufacturing capacity is "working normally,quot; without specifying more. But like many other local pairs, Huawei relies heavily on third-party manufacturers for production.

If factories cannot resume production at full capacity on time, this could delay the ability of brands to bring their newest products to market, analysts said.



Xiaomi Corp, Huawei and Oppo, three of China's leading Android brands, are expected to announce flagship devices in the first half.

Oppo told Reuters that while the impact of the virus will affect operations in some local factories, "manufacturing capacity can be effectively guaranteed,quot; thanks to its overseas plants.

Xiaomi did not respond to requests for comments.

"Delays in the reopening of factories and the return time of labor will not only affect shipments to stores, but will also affect product launch times in the medium and long term," said Will Wong, analyst of IDC.