Coronavirus & # 39; could infect SIXTY PERCENT of the world's population if it can't be controlled & # 39;

The coronavirus could kill 45 million people and infect more than 60 percent of the world's population if containment methods fail, a senior medical officer from Hong Kong warned.

Professor Gabriel Leung, president of public health medicine in the city, also said that even if the death rate reaches only one percent, the potential spread means that it could still kill thousands of people.

With the world population currently at more than 7 billion (7,577,130,400), that means that more than 4 billion (4,546,278,240) could become infected if Professor Leung is correct.

And if one percent of those people die, that means there will be more than 45 million deaths.

There are more than 43,000 cases reported in the world so far, with more than 1,000 deaths due to the virus.

But Professor Leung told The Guardian during a visit to London that the priority now is to establish the size and shape of the & # 39; epidemic iceberg & # 39 ;.

Most experts believe that each infected person has transmitted the virus to about 2.5 people, which gives an & # 39; attack rate & # 39; 60 to 80 percent.

However, it is believed that the mortality rate is much lower. Professor Leung expects it to be around one percent once the milder cases, which have not been diagnosed, are taken into account.

"Will 60 to 80 percent of the world's population be infected?" He asked, "Maybe not. Maybe this virus will come in waves.

"Maybe the virus will mitigate its lethality because it certainly doesn't help it if it kills everyone in its path, because it will also kill it."

After establishing the scale of the epidemic, he said they would have to establish whether the containment methods used are effective in stopping the spread of the virus.

Governments around the world are currently focusing on containment to prevent the spread of the virus, but, if it fails, this response will change to mitigation.

China closed coronavirus-infected cities, including Wuhan at the epicenter of the virus, in a desperate effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Cruises such as the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan have been isolated after cases of coronavirus were identified, and many countries have isolated travelers returning from Wuhan and other areas of China.

There have been accusations that China has not accurately reported the spread of the coronavirus and the number of people killed by it, which makes it more difficult to discover the & # 39; iceberg of infection & # 39; of the virus

Wuhan's doctor, Jeisi Luo, is not his real name, he warned that there are likely to be many more infections than were reported due to limited test kits and the fact that people die before they are diagnosed.

"When preliminary tests determine that a patient has a lung disease, the nucleic acid test that detects the virus cannot always be performed because the waiting list is too long," he said. "Therefore, the patient is not diagnosed."

Instead, doctors are dealing with the crisis by sending people home with medications and advising them to "isolate themselves."

Social media reports have also claimed that China's body-burning facilities in Wuhan are running at full throttle, suggesting that the death toll from the virus may be significantly higher than what the country has reported.