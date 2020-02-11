Consumption of sugary drinks sinks in Chile after new food law

Four years after Chile adopted the world's most radical measures to combat growing obesity, there is a partial verdict on its effectiveness: Chileans drink much less sugar-laden drinks, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine.
The consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages decreased by almost 25 percent in the 18 months following the adoption of a series of regulations that included advertising restrictions on unhealthy foods, warning labels on the front of the package and a ban on junk food in the schools. During the same period, the researchers recorded a five percent increase in purchases of bottled water, diet soda and fruit juices without added sugar.
"Such a nationwide effect in the first year is unheard of," said Lindsey Smith Taillie, a nutrition epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and lead author of the study. “It is a very promising sign for a set of mutually reinforcing policies. This is the way we need the world to move forward to really begin to fight preventable diseases such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. "
The rules, adopted in 2016, were a bold tactic by the government of a country with some of the highest obesity rates in the world. Three-quarters of Chilean adults and more than half of children are overweight or obese, and health authorities warned that medical costs of obesity could consume 4 percent of the country's health care spending by 2030 , compared to 2.4 percent in 2016.
Since then, Peru, Uruguay and Israel have adopted labels in front of the Chilean-style package; Brazil and Mexico are expected to complete similar labels in the coming months, and a dozen other countries are also considering them.
Chilean regulations were defended by the then president Michelle Bachelet, a socialist, and approved by the National Congress for the fierce objections of large multinational food companies. Despite his initial opposition, the current president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, a conservative billionaire businessman, has left the regulations in force.
The law is far reaching. It includes mandatory redesigns of packages that erased cartoons like Tony the Tiger from sugary cereal boxes and television advertising restrictions that banned advertisements of unhealthy products from the waves between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. A study published last year by Public Health Nutrition found that Chilean children were subjected to half of the advertisements for junk food and sugary drinks after restrictions were established.
The regulations followed a 2014 measure that increased the tax on sugary drinks to 18 percent from 13 percent.
A centerpiece of the rules is a series of black stop signs that should appear on the front of packaged foods and beverages high in salt, sugar, fat or calories. Experts say "high on,quot; logos have had an unmistakable impact on the way Chileans buy groceries. In focus groups, parents have described that their children reprimanded them in the supermarket if they look for products stamped with stop signs.
"Children are learning at an early age what types of foods they should eat and which ones they should avoid," he said. Camila Corvalán, nutritionist at the University of Chile who also worked on the study. "We believe that these regulations will change the way this new generation approaches eating, hoping to empower them to demand healthier food."
The study, which tracked the buying habits of 2,000 households between 2015 and 2017, found that the drop in sugary beverage consumption occurred both among the highly educated and without secondary education, although the reductions were somewhat greater among the people who attended to the University .
[I like the Science Times page on Facebook. The | Sign up for the Science Times newsletter.]
The initial resistance of the food industry to the measures has largely vanished. To avoid having to show the dreaded stop signs in their products, companies such as Nestlé, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have reformulated hundreds of products, reducing the amount of sodium in salad dressings and replacing artificial sweeteners with sugar in soft drinks .
When asked to comment on the new study, several companies reluctantly expressed acceptance of Chilean laws, but requested additional studies to assess their impact on obesity.
"We are committed to working with governments and other stakeholders to ensure that consumers have the information they need at their disposal to support a balanced diet, and we offer a wide range of options in smaller portions and low in sugar or without sugar." , said International. Beverage Council Association said in a statement. A spokeswoman for Nestlé said the company had eliminated more than 3,000 tons of sugar from dairy products and breakfast cereals sold in Chile.
Experts say it is too early to know if food regulations are making a dent in Chile's obesity rates. But the first results could embolden policymakers in Chile. Barry M. Popkin, a nutritionist at the University of North Carolina who advises the government, said lawmakers are considering what he called a "mega tax,quot; on processed foods: frozen pizza, instant noodles and fast foods They are responsible for two-three of all the calories consumed by children.
"At this time, people only focus on sugary drinks, which is a small part of the problem," he said. "This is just the beginning of a fairly deep change to encourage healthy eating."
Sara Bleich, a professor of public health policy at Harvard University who was not involved in the study, said the first results suggested that a series of food policies, not just independent measures such as soft drink taxes, were needed to address a Growing obesity crisis. that is affecting the rich and poor nations. "For countries that hope to move the needle on obesity, all eyes are on Chile," he said, noting that half of American adults could be obese by 2030. "We need policies like these that are going to make a difference. significant, and we need them now, not in five or ten years.