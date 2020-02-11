Consumption of sugary drinks sinks in Chile after new food law

Four years after Chile adopted the world's most radical measures to combat growing obesity, there is a partial verdict on its effectiveness: Chileans drink much less sugar-laden drinks, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine.

The consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages decreased by almost 25 percent in the 18 months following the adoption of a series of regulations that included advertising restrictions on unhealthy foods, warning labels on the front of the package and a ban on junk food in the schools. During the same period, the researchers recorded a five percent increase in purchases of bottled water, diet soda and fruit juices without added sugar.

"Such a nationwide effect in the first year is unheard of," said Lindsey Smith Taillie, a nutrition epidemiologist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and lead author of the study. “It is a very promising sign for a set of mutually reinforcing policies. This is the way we need the world to move forward to really begin to fight preventable diseases such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. "

The rules, adopted in 2016, were a bold tactic by the government of a country with some of the highest obesity rates in the world. Three-quarters of Chilean adults and more than half of children are overweight or obese, and health authorities warned that medical costs of obesity could consume 4 percent of the country's health care spending by 2030 , compared to 2.4 percent in 2016.