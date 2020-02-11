Close-up of Black History Month: Jennifer King becomes the first African-American trainer intern of the year after being hired by Washington Redskins

#Roommates, as #BlackHistoryMonth continues, the last instance of #BlackExcellence has emerged and this time it is in the world of sports. Jennifer King has recently made history courtesy of her new and inspiring position with the Washington Redskins.

When you're dripping on #BlackGirlMagic there is absolutely no limit to what you can achieve, just ask Jennifer King. @ESPN reports that he has just made history with his new appointment as the first African-American training intern for a year, a position he will occupy with the Washington Redskins of the NFL.

King's position involves working with the offensive staff with a general focus on the Redskins runners. She is prepared to work with the team during the regular NFL season. King also has a pretty impressive resume, as he previously worked as an open receiver training intern for the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019. In addition, he worked as an offensive assistant at Dartmouth College last fall.

Redskins coach Ron Rivera said the following about King joining the team:

“Jennifer is a young and bright coach and will be a great addition to our staff. Her familiarity with my expectations as a coach and my first-hand knowledge of her work ethic and preparation were important factors in taking her to the Redskins. ”

While King has a lot of experience as a soccer coach, he also has experience in the game. She played for the New York Sharks in the Women's Soccer Alliance and served as assistant coach coaches for the Arizona Hotshots in the American Football Alliance.

When asked about what his achievements mean to our young black women, King said this earlier:

“It's like the & # 39; movie & # 39; Black Panther & # 39 ;, there was never a black superhero, and now that there is a black superhero, it's like & # 39; Holy Cow! & # 39 ;. For girls, that's just what I want for them: to let them know, if this is what they want to do, they can do it. "

We send Jennifer King all our support!

