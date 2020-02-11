CLOCK: Ferrari becomes great with the launch of the F1 car by presenting SF1000

%MINIFYHTML4e03dcf265c3a4b0e7118d8b7fa2847711% %MINIFYHTML4e03dcf265c3a4b0e7118d8b7fa2847712%





Check out Ferrari F1 F1 challenger as the SF1000 is presented at the Romolo Valli Municipal Theater in the city of Reggio Emilia.



The Ferrari F1 launch week began in style with an extravagant event, which featured a DJ, an orchestra, several artists on stage and, most importantly, their contender for the 2020 championship.

The most famous sport team expects their new car, presented at the great Teatro Valli theater in Reggio Emila, to deliver their first titles in more than a decade.

Although the car, called SF1000, the decoration does not present any obvious design change from last year, team leader Mattia Binotto insisted that the package was "completely different,quot;, while drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc praised the work done in the factory.

Watch the revelation of the car by clicking play in the video at the top of the article, and see the entertainment of the event below.

The launch of the Ferrari 2020 car begins dramatically when DJ Benny Benassi joins an orchestra and a choir to perform an original score for the presentation of the SF1000.

Button: Ferrari can challenge Mercedes

