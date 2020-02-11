Cindy Crawford's son Presley defends the facial tattoo & # 39; misunderstood & # 39;

Instagram

Presley Gerber tells his followers that the ridiculous online and criticism of his new tattoo on his face are exactly the reason he always feels "misunderstood" all his life.

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford Y Gerber rande, has responded to online fans who criticized his new facial tattoo.

The 20-year-old model went to social networks over the weekend to present her new ink: the word "misunderstanding" on her right cheek, immediately under her eye.

But Presley faces a violent reaction to his new body art, and social media users say it was a bad decision on his part.

"Are you really so misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored," one person wrote, while another added: "The only thing that is not understood is that tattoo. You simply ruined your canvas. "

However, the star responded quickly to her critics, saying during a live Instagram broadcast: "If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's quite obvious."

"He says misunderstood because that's how I felt all my life. Look at these damn enemies here. F ** k if you don't like it," he added, the gossip column of the New York Post reported. .

His girlfriend, who was also present during the broadcast, added: "Their parents love it, by the way."