Christiane Cordero's love for Minnesota soccer is deep – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – While Up News Info spends the week sharing some things we love about Minnesota, reporter Christiane Cordero shows an unsuspecting soccer dome on Wayzata Boulevard in Long Lake.

Alchemy Sports Complex is owned by Donny Mark, a retired professional soccer player and the first friend Christiane made in Minnesota. Alchemy has a football club and also offers camps, clinics and various individual training opportunities for various types of athletes, football or other.

Christiane learned about alchemy for the first time before visiting it in 2018, while trying to learn about the state's football culture. He started playing pickup, but became a coach for young goalkeepers as a way to give back to the game.

Today, he regularly trains three goalkeepers, including Chloe Olson, who spends his free time working to achieve his goal of playing college football.