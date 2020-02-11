Chrissy Teigen's daughter, Luna, makes the most adorable modeling debut

Move, Chrissy Teigen. There is a new model in the city!
the Cravings The author is casting shade … with her new sunglasses collection, which is in collaboration with Quay Australia. This is the second time Chrissy has partnered with the fan favorite brand, and his latest line includes 10 new styles in a variety of frames and combos.
Make the launch of sunglasses even more exciting? The daughter of the 34-year-old star has just made her debut as a model. That's right, 3 year old boy. Luna Stephens He is giving his famous mom a run for his money.
For the new campaign, the mother and daughter duo are twinning in the same elegant outfit and eye-catching accessories. The two, who adorably hold hands in the picture, wear the newest shades of Chrissy. As for their fashion, they both wear a matching baby blue swimsuit and a white button that is tied in a short top.
From its slopes to its headbands, the dynamic duo is too cute for words.
On Tuesday, the author of the cookbook. shared a Twitter video of Luna autographing his campaign photo at the brand's event in Los Angeles. The child's dad John legendHe was seen holding it so he could sign his photo.
In the event, the mother-daughter duo maintained the theme of twinning. Both had a blank vision, with Chrissy wearing a satin dress that combined with a matching white blazer. She tied her lewk with heels of bare sandals and a perfectly pink lip.
Luna followed in her mother's footsteps and also rocked a white dress and even had a touch of pink glitter! For the event, the boy put on elegant Quay heart-shaped sunglasses.
The little fashionista has shown before that she loves to dress and choose her own clothes.
"Luna. Designed by Luna," Legend shared last month in a sweet Instagram post, along with a picture of her daughter wearing a bright red monochrome suit.
With her talent for fashion, it's only a matter of time before the 3-year-old girl makes her solo debut!
You can buy Chrissy's sunglasses collection on the Quay Australia site. New gifts range from $ 55— $ 65.
