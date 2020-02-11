Chrissy Teigen regrets her behavior with Beyonce at the post-Oscar party

Instagram

The author of the supermodel and the cookbook issues a public apology to the former member of Destiny & # 39; s Child for being too nervous about the last private party of Jay-Z and the Oscars.

Chrissy Teigen was among the guests in Beyonce Knowles Y Jay ZThe Oscars after the party. One might think that he had the best moment of his life during the super private party, but in reality, he had one thing that the supermodel regretted so much that he felt the need to address it on his Instagram account on Tuesday, February 11.

Along with a video of her showing her beautiful white dress with bleachers before the party, Chrissy issued an apology to the singer diva for her behavior at the event. "Changed at night!" she wrote in the caption, before tagging Bey's account. "If there is anything, however you are reading this, I only know that I am looking at you and I do not speak because I am really very nervous to say something stupid, but we love you and thank you very much!"

The people in your comments section could relate to her. "Beyonce makes us too nervous, don't worry. You're not alone," one assured him, while another recalled his own experience, "I once met Beyonce at the airport when I was 16 years old. Child of Destiny And I was also very nervous. All I could say was & # 39; you're really good … your music is really good & # 39 ;. "

It should be noted that this is not the first time Chrissy has met Bey. He once met the "Crazy in Love" star at the 2018 Grammy Awards, as he recalled during an appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"," There is no one like seeing Beyonce in person. "He added:" It is so incredible, the aura that surrounds it. I mean, she just emits this aura that is spectacular. "

Chrissy went on to remember the shameful things he faced Bey. "On leaving, I thought: & # 39; We have to say something, right? & # 39; And I took both his hands and I don't do this for anyone, it was very strange and [John legend] is like "What the hell are you doing?" "she said." I took his hands and got on my knees and thought, & # 39; Sorry for bothering you, my queen & # 39 ;. Who says that? It was like, & # 39; M & # 39; lady … & # 39; Who I am? "