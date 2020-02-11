Chrissy Teigen on the fun requirements to enter the Oscar party

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage
Chrissy Teigen It's spilling all the Hollywood tea.
In a fun Twitter thread on Monday, the star recalled the glamorous Vanity fair Oscar party, which he attended John legend following the Oscar 2020 Awards on Sunday.
One of the most star-filled events of the year, the annual party is a coveted invitation that features guests as winners of the newly minted Oscars and countless others. And Teigen's thread joked that there are five things that every celebrity should do before entering the party.
"The Vanity Fair party is, of course, the best and most coveted official post-Oscar party," he tweeted, "but you must complete or dodge 5 tasks before watching the party or I suppose you're going to miss out."
In his next post, the mother of two made reference Mark Seligeropulent studio of portraits after the Oscar party and said: "Tasks: coveted Mark Seliger photoshoot. Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can do it. This is a fun task. "
When he opened the video studio, his tweet continued: "Then you must enter the tomb of the lasers and dance for a video. Then you must trample the heads of the two social networks or succumb to their demands. 1/773,quot;.
More details about this fun to-do list included making a fan's day. Sharing a picture of her, Jessica Albaand another friend looking at Alba's phone, the former model said: "Then, it's time to use your power to get on FaceTime with someone's daughter. They will be a big fan!"
"You must be very excited or they will tweet you," he joked.
Last but not least, Teigen established the final requirement. As she tweeted: "Finally, you have met the boss. Someone you don't recognize but you must remember. This conversation will last 18 minutes."
And although these tasks may seem like a lot to do before arriving at the main event, Teigen said in his last excerpt of the thread, "It's worth it. Thanks to @vanityfair."
Fortunately, the star completed all the necessary tasks and was able to have a good time at the party. Take notes, everyone! You never know when your Vanity fair Invitation after the Oscar party will arrive. The best to prepare!
