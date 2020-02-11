Chrissy Teigen on the fun requirements to enter the Oscar party

Chrissy Teigen It's spilling all the Hollywood tea.

In a fun Twitter thread on Monday, the star recalled the glamorous Vanity fair Oscar party, which he attended John legend following the Oscar 2020 Awards on Sunday.

One of the most star-filled events of the year, the annual party is a coveted invitation that features guests as winners of the newly minted Oscars and countless others. And Teigen's thread joked that there are five things that every celebrity should do before entering the party.

"The Vanity Fair party is, of course, the best and most coveted official post-Oscar party," he tweeted, "but you must complete or dodge 5 tasks before watching the party or I suppose you're going to miss out."

In his next post, the mother of two made reference Mark Seligeropulent studio of portraits after the Oscar party and said: "Tasks: coveted Mark Seliger photoshoot. Everyone wants to do this and not everyone can do it. This is a fun task. "