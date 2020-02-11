Chris Silverwood says that the Jofra Archer of England could be limited to & # 39; short and sharp spells & # 39; | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML8b9940d9323e5e29d16f12c5f6ddac6211% %MINIFYHTML8b9940d9323e5e29d16f12c5f6ddac6212%





England coach Chris Silverwood said he could limit the number of Jofra Archer envelopes to keep him fit and fresh.

Archer, who is out of action with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow, threw more punches than any of his teammates in England in 2019 even though he only made his international debut in May.

Test captain Joe Root has denied suggestions that Archer has passed out, but Silverwood said England might consider using the Barbados-born fast in short bursts.

"We have to look at things like (bowling of 40 envelopes in an entry)," Silverwood told reporters. "But sometimes, when the needs must do it, it must be done.

"We accomplished Mark Wood in the two test games he played here (in South Africa) and played in short and sharp spells. Would we seek to do that now with Jof? Yes, we probably would."

In discussing the plans for Archer and Wood, Silverwood added: "They may not have to play all the games.

"Maybe they can play one inside, one outside once in a while they play together. That's an exciting prospect."

Archer, Wood and Olly Stone are part of Silverwood's plans for the Australian tour in 2021-22 and hopes to keep them fit and firing for England's attempt to recover the ashes.

"I would love to have them for ashes because we all know that we are judged by ashes, so how can we give ourselves the best chance of success?" Silverwood said.