Chris Kreider, Kasperi Kapanen and the 10 players most likely to be transferred on the NHL exchange deadline

With the NHL negotiation deadline of February 24 less than two weeks away, there is a growing interest in which teams will become buyers or sellers. There is also speculation about which players might be on the move in the coming days.

As the deadline approaches, the commercial market is coming alive.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins sent Alex Galchenyuk, a defense prospect, and a conditional first-round pick to the Minnesota Wild for the end Jason Zucker. Last week, the Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goalkeeper Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford from Los Angeles Kings.

Here is a look at the 10 notable players most likely to be treated before 3 p.m. ET term.

1. Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The best player potentially available in the commercial market this season, Kreider is a big, fast and physical forward with good offensive skills. The Rangers hope to re-sign it, but it could be too expensive to retain. He has been linked to Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and defending champion St. Louis Blues.

2. Alec Martinez, Los Angeles Kings

The best defender of the commercial market, Martinez is a strong skating rearguard that helped the Kings win two Stanley Cups. With the club now under reconstruction, it may not fit into its long-term plans. Unlike most on this list, it is under contract for another season with an average annual value of 4 million dollars (AAV) and lacks protection without trade. The Carolina Hurricanes, the Florida Panthers and the Winnipeg Jets could come calling.

3. Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles Kings

A versatile two-way forward who can play in the right wing or center, Toffoli is on track to reach 20 goals for the fourth time in his eight-season NHL career. The 27-year-old will also become an unrestricted free agent and could be too expensive for the capped Kings to not sign again. The teams that lose the bet for Kreider could consider Toffoli as their alternative option.

4. Sami Vatanen, New Jersey Devils

A disappointing season for the Devils has already led to changes in the main office and behind the bank, as well as in the December exchange from Taylor Hall to Arizona. More could reach the deadline with Vatanen, perhaps its most attractive commercial form. The pending UFA is a defender with experience in disc movement on the way for its fourth season of more than 30 points in eight years. Clubs that seek depth in the blue line, such as Hurricanes, Jets, Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights, may be interested in Vatanen.

5. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators of Ottawa

The two-way center is enjoying professional performance in its contract year, at a rate of more than 30 goals and 50 points. There is no indication that senators under reconstruction are buying the Ottawa native, but neither is it known that the two sides are involved in contractual discussions. A versatile forward who can also play in the wing, Pageau could attract the interest of the Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.

6. Brenden Dillon, San José sharks

With sharks immersed near the end of the Western Conference, general manager Doug Wilson is expected to enter the sale mode before the deadline. Dillon, like most on this list, is scheduled to become a UFA in July. The 6-4, 225 pounds is a physical defender who can also attack offensively. It is believed that hurricanes, jets and leaves have explored their availability.

7. Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs may require a defense in the top four if Morgan Rielly and Cody Ceci are out of play in the long term. It is believed that they want more than a rental player for that role. However, acquiring one could cost the Leafs with a cap one of their good and affordable young extremes. Kapanen, 23, has appeared frequently this season as a business candidate.

8. Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers

Speaking of teams with limited salary space that need defenders, the Panthers also fall into that category. GM Dale Tallon has not hidden his desire to add a blueliner in the top four before the deadline. Hoffman, scheduled to become a UFA in July, has emerged as a possible commercial option. The 30-year-old right wing is scoring in a 30-goal clip and could be attractive to playoff contestants that have a blue line depth that needs an offensive boost. Perhaps the flames, the islanders or the stars of Dallas could be a suitable option.

9. Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens

Considered laundering after the termination of his contract with the Kings in December, Kovalchuk has regained his offensive spark in Montreal. With six goals (including three winners of the game) and 12 points in 15 contests with the Canadiens, the 37-year-old left winger could be an affordable option for clubs that don't get Kreider, Toffoli, Zucker or Hoffman.

10. Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings

Athanasiou, 25, has had problems with injuries and inconsistency this season, with seven goals and 20 points in 41 games. However, he only retired one year from his performance of 30 goals, the highest of his career. Blessed with speed and bidirectional skills, the versatile Athanasiou is also a restricted free agent with arbitration this summer. You may not have a long-term future with the reconstruction of Red Wings.