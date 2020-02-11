Chris Kongo calls Conor Benn and Josh Kelly after signing with Dillian Whyte | Boxing News





Chris Kongo is the last fighter to bond with Dillian Whyte

Chris Kongo immediately addressed Conor Benn and Josh Kelly after the British welterweight signed a management agreement with Dillian Whyte.

The undefeated South London is the last fighter to join Whyte, joining people like Richard Riakporhe and Fabio Wardley in the heavyweight management stable, and is ready to return next month.

Kongo wants to accelerate the pace of his career after winning 11 wins and hopes to get into a collision course with Benn, who has been linked to a British title fight against Johnny Garton.

Conor Benn could soon move to the British title level

"Many welterweight in the small room have been calling him, because he had a bad performance against Cedrick Peynaud, but I think 80 percent of those guys would be knocked out by Conor Benn," Kongo said. Sky sports.

"But when he faces guys like me, he's of another caliber. I'm much bigger, much taller than him. I have the attributes to beat him."

"With me and Conor Benn, I think that my experience with the fans and as a professional would be easy for me. It would be a dominant performance."

A former GB Team wrestler, Kongo also wants to avenge a defeat he suffered against Olympian Kelly del Rio in the ABA finals.

The Sunderland man will take a considerable step in class when he challenges David Avanesyan for the European title in The O2 on March 28, live in Sky Sports.

Kongo hopes to secure a confrontation with Josh Kelly

"My main fight would definitely be with Josh Kelly," said 27-year-old Kongo. "The reason is that, obviously, he has previously defeated me in the fans. I will take revenge when the time is right."

"David Avanesyan currently has the European title and I think it will be a great fight. It will be difficult, he will have to dig deep and fight in the trenches when it gets difficult there, but I'm sure he can do it, Josh Kelly.

"I saw his (Kelly) fight with Winston Campos and was quite surprised at how Winston Campos was hitting him with a few shots. If that was me, he would definitely be on the floor, 100 percent."

Whyte hopes to quickly lead Kongo to his rival contenders in an exciting national division.

"He is a brilliant prospect, obviously very skilled, and has a lot of heart," Whyte said. Sky sports. "I've seen him in the gym for years and he saves them all.

He wants to enter directly and I respect that mentality. Why else would I have signed it? Dillian Whyte about Chris Kongo

"He wants big fights. He wants to fight Josh Kelly, Conor Benn. He's not playing, he's not waiting, he doesn't want easy fights."

"He wants to go straight in and I respect that mentality. Why else would I have signed with him?"

Watch Josh Kelly against David Avanesyan on The O2 on March 28, live on Sky Sports.