Chris Brown adds Air Jordan Sneaker tattoo to his face

The latest addition to the hitmaker's skin art collection & # 39; No Guidance & # 39; It has been presented by the tattoo artist Joaquín & # 39; Ganga & # 39; López through his social media account.
Up News Info –
Chris Brown He has added a facial tattoo of an Air Jordan 3 shoe to his skin art collection.
Tattoo artist Joaquín & # 39; Ganga & # 39; Lopez shared a photo of the new ink through Instagram on Tuesday, February 11.
"More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," he wrote. "Here is this Jordan shoe that I made recently."
The new tattoo is a nod to Chris's impressive collection of Jordans.
