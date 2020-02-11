Chris Brown adds Air Jordan Sneaker tattoo to his face

WENN / Instar

The latest addition to the hitmaker's skin art collection & # 39; No Guidance & # 39; It has been presented by the tattoo artist Joaquín & # 39; Ganga & # 39; López through his social media account.

Chris Brown He has added a facial tattoo of an Air Jordan 3 shoe to his skin art collection.

Tattoo artist Joaquín & # 39; Ganga & # 39; Lopez shared a photo of the new ink through Instagram on Tuesday, February 11.

"More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial," he wrote. "Here is this Jordan shoe that I made recently."

The new tattoo is a nod to Chris's impressive collection of Jordans.