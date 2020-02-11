China says Taiwan's exercises are aimed at improving combat capabilities | News

%MINIFYHTML466e87864f645700715de3a4b2b5f0a311% %MINIFYHTML466e87864f645700715de3a4b2b5f0a312%

A second day of drills by the Chinese military near Taiwan was aimed at improving combat capabilities, the People's Liberation Army said after the Taiwanese air force rushed to intercept Chinese planes that briefly crossed their airspace .

Tensions have increased between China and the self-governing island since Sunday when Taiwan's F-16 overshadowed Chinese fighters and bombers who flew around the island. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML466e87864f645700715de3a4b2b5f0a313% %MINIFYHTML466e87864f645700715de3a4b2b5f0a314%

On Monday, the Taiwan air force was agitated after Chinese planes briefly crossed an unofficial midline in the Taiwan Strait.

%MINIFYHTML466e87864f645700715de3a4b2b5f0a315% %MINIFYHTML466e87864f645700715de3a4b2b5f0a316%

In a statement Monday night, the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army said its forces conducted "air assault drills and fire support to further refine and test their multi-service joint combat capabilities."

Focus on outbreak

China has intensified these exercises since the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, assumed for the first time in 2016, believing he wants to boost the formal independence of the island, a red line for China.

Tsai, who won re-election for a landslide last month on a Chinese confrontation platform, says that Taiwan is an independent country called Republic of China, its official name.

The Chinese Oriental Theater Command said: "Taiwan's independence forces have ignored national justice and intensified their search for independence."

"The theater forces always maintain a high degree of alertness, closely monitor the situation and fulfill their missions with resolution," the statement said.

For the 2nd day, #PLAAF the fighter plane flew near # Taiwan. @iingwen urged Beijing to deal with the #Wuhan Viruses, they do not threaten the country militarily. Listen, the H-6 bombers are useless against #Coronavirus. Jw pic.twitter.com/irAKV4G4n7 – 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) February 10, 2020

Taiwan has said that the drills are a threat to regional peace and says the island will not give in to China's threats.

Taiwan's Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Tuesday that China's military actions "unnecessarily triggered resentment among Taiwanese people and harassed regional peace."

"We still hope that China can really alleviate people's suffering due to the outbreak of the disease," Su said. "China should use all the power it has to help its people."

Tsai said Monday that China should focus on addressing the outbreak of the new coronavirus instead of threatening the island.