Charlize Theron arrives with this year's Oscar epic Selfie

Remember that An epic selfie of the Oscars in 2014?

%MINIFYHTML896ad7264d5fe1c4a72b8866ced51f5a13% %MINIFYHTML896ad7264d5fe1c4a72b8866ced51f5a14%

It is shown Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong & # 39; oand the host of the 86th Annual Academy Awards at that time, Ellen Degeneres.

%MINIFYHTML896ad7264d5fe1c4a72b8866ced51f5a15% %MINIFYHTML896ad7264d5fe1c4a72b8866ced51f5a16%

Well, now there is a second place for most epic selfies taken during the Oscars.

At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron took a selfie on his own with his mother, Gerda Jacob Aletta Martiz, Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, Salma Hayek, Regina King Y Rami Malek. While Keanu Reeves It was not necessarily within the view of the camera, we can see it in the distance and that is all we really need.

This weekend at the Oscars, Theron went to the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, the actress stunned us by wearing a black Dior dress with a shoulder and a half.

In addition, the 44-year-old actress walked the red carpet with her mother, which turned out to be the trend of the night, as many other A-listers brought their mothers as an appointment for the night.