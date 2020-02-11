CeeLo hits his wife for & # 39; disrespect him & # 39; in & # 39; Boot Camp Marriage & # 39 ;!

CeeLo Green and her fiancee, Shani James, enter into a heated discussion about the next episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

In the clip, originally released by HollywoodLife, CeeLo is visibly upset with Shani, and can be seen telling her:

"I blame you for what I receive as disrespectful as disrespecting myself." Essentially, if he receives disrespect, he will return it! That is why CeeLo has been "lowering,quot; its "standard in the way that [he] has spoken on so many unfortunate occasions," he insists. You can see this complete confrontation in the video above!

While CeeLo labeled Shani "disrespectful,quot; and "controlling," Shani says he feels CeeLo is stubborn and also hinted that he had a superego.

"It's a mega star, it's a boss," says Shani. "If people don't like it, that's their attitude: they can leave."

The episode airs on February 13.

Check out the clip below.