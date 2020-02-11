Canadian midfielder Raheem Edwards joins Minnesota United – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota United F.C. announced today that midfielder Raheem Edwards will join the team after an exchange with the Chicago Fire F.C. It will occupy a place in the international list.

Edwards was changed by defender Wyatt Omsberg, the former 15th overall pick.

"Raheem will be critical during the middle and end of our season with so many games," head coach Adrian Heath told the media.

Edwards is originally from Canada. He spent the last two seasons with Chicago Fire, after starting his career as a member of Toronto F.C.II in 2015.

"He knows the league well and knows how to win, we saw him from his time in Toronto," Heath added.