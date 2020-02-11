Britain faces a trip to Mexico in the April Fed Cup play-offs | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML691e156745d193bf07059666c2f360f611% %MINIFYHTML691e156745d193bf07059666c2f360f612%





Britain's captain Anne Keothavong will see her team travel to Mexico in the Fed Cup play-offs

Britain faces a one-way trip to Mexico in the Fed Cup play-offs in April after its 3-1 loss to Slovakia last weekend.

Britain must beat Mexico to avoid returning to the Europe / Africa Zone and give themselves another chance to reach the final of next year.

With Johanna Konta absent, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart led Britain in Slovakia, but fell in a 3-1 defeat in Bratislava to miss the lineup of 12 teams in Budapest.

Keothavong comforts Harriet Dart after her loss to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

A long trip will discourage Captain Anne Keothavong, particularly with games that are likely to be played on clay. although the draw could have been much less favorable.

The Mexican number 1 Marcela Zacarías is ranked 257 in the world, so both Watson (74) and Dart (144) must feel confident of victory.

However, the long journey means that there is little hope of persuading the British n. ° 1 Johanna Konta, who played an important role in promoting the team last year that ended with his 26-year absence at the top level, is likely to end.

The tie will be played between April 17 and 18 and the place has not yet been decided.

