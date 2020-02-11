Britain faces a new SNOW and ice warning tonight and tomorrow

Britain is prepared for another blow of snow and ice tomorrow, while much of the United Kingdom remains under flood surveillance, as meteorologists warn that the Dennis storm could be on its way.

Heavy snow fell in some regions after bad weather interrupted flights, ferries and trains across Britain yesterday, while gusts swept the country by cutting down trees and causing chaos on the roads.

The Ciara storm has moved eastward from the United Kingdom, but will leave massive blackouts as it passes through the country as the Meteorological Office issued new snow warnings for today.

The effects of the storm, which hit the United Kingdom over the weekend, leaving more than 20,000 homes without power overnight, travelers felt this morning that they found more delays.

An interruption was reported on the M25, a closure still on the M11 and delays in some train services in the southeast, Great Anglia and South. The Queensferry crossing, which connects Fife and Edinburgh in Scotland, has been closed due to winter conditions.

The forecaster warned that the treacherous icy conditions will extend through the Midlands, parts of the Northeast, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There is a yellow warning for heavy snowfall and strong winds for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland, while a yellow snow and ice warning is in effect for the northwest of England today.

There is also a yellow snow and ice warning that covers these regions on Wednesday, as snowfall and icy stretches could cause further disruptions.

More bad weather could be on the way this weekend, with storm Dennis potentially bringing stronger winds, rain and snow.

Meteorological meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said: & # 39; The Ciara storm has cleared but it's still windy. There is a risk of snow and ice depending on where you are. There is still a lot of dangerous weather & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Snow-covered houses in Princetown on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where snow has fallen on high ground

The Queensferry crossing in Scotland has been closed due to winter conditions and it is still unclear when it will open

The weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tuesday is expected to be another winter weather day for most of the country.

Snow-covered houses in Princetown, on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where it has snowed today on high ground

A walker crosses the badlands near Princetown on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where snow has fallen on high ground today

The A1 is currently heading north after a portcabin fell off a truck this morning. Significant delays are expected for motorists

Storm Ciara now claimed two victims after a tree that fell killed a 58-year-old Mercedes driver and a 77-year-old man fell and hit his head with ice.

Emergency services were taken to the scene in Clydebank, West Dumbartonshire, around 11 am today, after the pensioner fell in ice conditions, but they could not save him.

A A 58-year-old man died yesterday in the storm in Hampshire. The victim was driving from Winchester to his home in Micheldever, when the tree fell on his Mercedes around 4 in the afternoon.

Wind speed in the area reached 60 mph at the time of the incident and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shocking images posted online today show a huge tree landing in two cars parked on a street in West London.

This afternoon's images captured an emergency rescue team that was called to save passengers trapped inside a BMW and a Subaru after their vehicles completely submerged in a flood in West Mersea, Essex.

Fights broke out today at Gatwick Airport and young children were forced to sleep on the ground while the airlines abandoned flights due to the worsening weather.

Passengers at the second largest airport in the country turned to social networks to complain about long delays, fights and children who reportedly slept on the floor, and the TUI vacation company was criticized.

Social media user Craig Bloodworth tweeted images this morning of the floods that have affected York after water levels rose in the Ouse River.

The main street of Princetown, on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where it has snowed today on high ground. Today more ice and snow are expected across the country

Met's office warned of treacherous icy conditions that spread across the country on Tuesday (left) and Wednesday (right)

A van driver left the road near Alston in Durham County when the severe weather of high winds, snow and ice hits northern England today

Queuing traffic on affected roads after Queensferry Crossing was closed for the first time since its opening in 2017

Meteorological Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: & # 39; While the Ciara storm is clearing, that does not mean that we are entering a period of quieter weather. It will be very unstable.

"We have colder air coming through the United Kingdom and we will feel a real drop in temperatures, with a greater risk of snow in the north of the United Kingdom and probably in Scotland." "There could be up to 20 cm on Mondays and Tuesdays and with strong winds, the blizzards are not out of the question."

Thames Barrier closes floodgates to protect London The Thames barrier has closed the floodgates today to protect the capital from flooding. The barrier, operational since 1982. was closed for 187th time in its history. The Thames Barrier is a mobile barrier system designed to prevent Greater London from being flooded by exceptionally high tides and storm surges. The doors are expected to open again this afternoon. The Thames barrier is closed for 187th time since its opening in 1982

Climate chaos also saw lightning hit a house at Helleur Close in Par, Cornwall, causing damage to two properties.

Firefighters and paramedics rushed to the incident, where residents said they heard & # 39; an almighty explosion & # 39; before electricity went off all over the street.

Electrical outlets exploded and the Internet fell throughout the area.

Emergency services said no one was seriously injured, but a resident said there had been an "explosion," reports Cornwall Live.

After the death of the 58-year-old man from Winchester today, a Hampshire police spokesman said: “ We are investigating after a tree fell on a car on the A33 during Sunday's storm (February 9) and killed To a man.

"The 58-year-old man from Micheldever was driving his Mercedes from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 4 p.m."

Travelers face a tough day of travel with tRain services suffer delays and cancellations as repairs are made on the rail after damage caused by extreme weather.

The main west coast line is suspended between Carlisle and Glasgow due to flooding in the Caldew Viaduct, Cumbria.

Rail replacement buses have been deployed, but passengers are warned that they will be & # 39; extremely busy & # 39 ;.

A Network Rail spokesman said thousands of its engineers "fought against horrendous conditions,quot; on Sunday and overnight until Monday in an attempt to clear the tracks and repair the damage.

There are speed restrictions on several routes, which means that trips take longer than normal and frequencies are reduced.

Affected operators include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER, Northern, ScotRail and South Western Railway.

Airlines operating to and from the UK airports are still affected by weather conditions, with more than 100 flights canceled.

A huge floating garbage island crawled on Salford's docks after the Ciara storm hit the region. Experts said the unpleasant accumulation arose due to heavy rains and five rivers and canals that flow into the docks.

An image showing some of the floods in York Knavesmire, Yorkshire today. 30 flood warnings are in effect in the Yorkshire region today

A bull grazes today in a snow-covered field near the A66 in Durham County, as more snow and ice are expected

Snow on fields and roads around Princetown on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where snow has fallen on high ground

A snow-covered car travels the streets of Princetown on top of Dartmoor, Devon, where snow has fallen on high ground

Treacherous driving conditions are causing a series of incidents in the road network. In the picture: a car crashed in Oldham this morning, the driver was not believed to have suffered any injuries.

British Airways and easyJet seem to be the most affected, although several other airlines were also affected.

At 11 a.m., about 33 departures on Heathrow Mondays were canceled, equivalent to 5% of flights, and another 82 were delayed at least 15 minutes.

British Airways said "security is at the heart of everything we do,quot; and stressed that the airline is "carefully evaluating each flight."

He added: "We are sorry for the interruption of your travel plans and we are doing everything possible to take you to your destination as quickly as possible."

Passengers who had to travel on national and European flights on Monday were able to book again at an alternative date.

Another man died in an accident in front of Oban in Argyll during the Ciara storm. It is believed that the 50-year-old man had difficulties in the sound of Kerrea on Sunday.

Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained,quot; but that "there were no suspicious circumstances." The man was with a group of divers that were located on the coast south of Oban. It is believed that death is not related to the weather.

P,amp;O Ferries said he was forced to cancel several trips between Dover and Calais due to the effect of the weekend's weather.

Another ferry company, DFDS, said its services on the route were interrupted due to the weather conditions of the Canal.

Several roads across the country remained closed on Monday due to the fall of trees and floods, with a truck overturned on the Severn bridge.

A historic Windmill restaurant was also destroyed in the Lincolnshire town of Burgh Le Marsh. Yesterday it was seen that the candles were spinning out of control and High Street was evacuated by emergency services.

The RAC urged motorists to embark on trips while Storm Ciara authorizes to carry out vehicle controls, such as fuel level, lights and tire tread.

On Twitter, Joanne Rose, posted a photo holding her son and said: & # 39; This is after 14 hours of being stuck at Gatwick Airport with my 4 year old son and my 82 year old mother! Without a single person from your company helping us! Disgusted is a euphemism! The time now is 23.47.

And Ade Peachey said: & # 39; Absolutely unpleasant service since your reception at British Airways today. They left us standing for more than 3 hours, some fights broke out in the queue that their staff didn't even bother to get security. As for their reception staff, they have to learn again.

A huge floating garbage island has appeared on Salford's docks after the Ciara storm hit the region.

A TUI spokesman said: & # 39; Due to the adverse weather conditions caused by the Ciara storm, some of our flights were delayed on their departure from London Gatwick on Sunday, February 9, including the TOM4744 to Tenerife.

"Customers who were unable to leave on Sunday, February 9, as planned, received hotel accommodation, food and drinks, and will receive a prorated refund of their vacation due to inconvenience.

"Although this situation was beyond our control, we understand that delays can be frustrating and we would like to thank customers for their patience."

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, UK Power Networks reported that more than 18,500 properties in the east and southeast of England still had no electricity, while Western Power Distribution said more than 2,800 homes were in the dark.

Floods and debris on rail lines caused delays and cancellations over the weekend, as many major stations across the UK closed due to overcrowding, and at least 10 companies issued a "no travel,quot; warning.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights were on the ground, with London's Heathrow airport as the most affected with more than 400 arrivals and departures eliminated.

In Essex, houses have been evacuated in Essex after a car fell into a large sink after the wild weather caused by the Ciara storm.

The images of the scene showed the Toyota trapped by the nose in the drain of a residential road in Brentwood, with the driver and passenger doors wide open and both airbags inflated.

It is believed that the car was being driven on the road when the sump opened, although it is said that the driver escaped unharmed.

The chief meteorologist of the Meteorological Office Frank Saunders said: “ After the Ciara storm, it will remain unstable and windy throughout the United Kingdom and will become colder with winter rains and ice, an additional danger, as we enter the new week

"Monday is a wind and snow warning for parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland, as well as another yellow wind warning in the southwest of England."

Airports across the country on Sunday night told travelers to check their flight with their airline due to continued adverse weather conditions.

Yesterday, parts of the Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge communities in West Yorkshire have been flooded again, four years after record floods devastated the area.

River levels peaked on Sunday just below the record levels of flooding on Boxing Day 2015, which caused millions of pounds of damage to homes and businesses along the Calder Valley.

More than £ 30 million has been spent on flood defenses in Mytholmroyd since the 2015 flood, with part of the plan completed in 2019 and the rest will be completed this summer.

The first reports of the village were that some of the new defenses remained, but many houses were still flooded.

At the height of the floods in the town on Sunday, flood guardians said on their Facebook page: "Please stay home unless absolutely necessary." There are no walkable roads through the valley.

& # 39; There are no stores open for you to buy things. And if you think you have a vehicle that is capable of driving through flood water, don't do it yet.

On Monday, the guards said: "It is the next morning and possibly the first time that people will have the opportunity to really assess the devastation."

Floods affected large sections of the Calder River and the Aire River in West Yorkshire.

Further down, the main bridge in Elland has been closed for structural evaluations after a large shipping container hit it and stayed underneath.

Martin Slater of the Environment Agency told BBC Radio Leeds: “ As the rain that fell yesterday moves through the Aire river basin and the Calder river, it will pass through Leeds during the night and today.

"Therefore, we ask people to stay vigilant and stay away from the rivers."

There were 214 flood warnings at the site that required immediate action, and 177 alerts also suggest that flooding was possible elsewhere.

The drivers faced treacherous conditions with floods, fallen trees and other debris that closed the roads. The M11 closed in both directions in Cambridgeshire after a strong hangar of an airport at Duxford Airfield, the location of the largest aviation museum in the United Kingdom.

The main highway caused chaos near Stansted Airport, with traffic queues over a mile after Highways England said the hangar was likely to explode on the highway.

Heathrow canceled 472 flights, with Gatwick losing 333. In other parts of the country, Birmingham airport landed 101, Edinburgh 85 and Manchester 74 suspended flights.

The planes were diverted to Germany after not being able to land at UK airports due to dangerous weather conditions. A flight from New York to Gatwick was also diverted to Copenhagen.

Train providers eliminated services through the country's fringes, announcing that there would be no trips at all in certain regions.

The rail network also imposed a general speed restriction of 50 mph through the network, warning passengers to only travel if it is & # 39; absolutely necessary & # 39 ;.

British Airways has eliminated flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City, while Virgin Atlantic has announced a series of discarded flights.

A plane that arrived at Birmingham airport was captured swaying in strong winds when the pilot tried to land in severe wind conditions.

Elsewhere, high winds forced a flight from British Airways to Heathrow to abort its landing only a few seconds after landing on the runway.

The images published on social networks show the plane shaking on the runway before the pilot takes off again. He landed safely after circling the airport.

A BA flight was also forced to make an emergency landing in Lyon after the fuel "approached the reserves."

On Sunday, more than 200 flood warnings were issued throughout England, with the city of Appleby-in-Westmorland in Cumbria severely affected.

The Irwell River exploded in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, while areas such as Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale were affected by flooding in Lancashire.

The fastest bursts of 97 miles per hour were recorded on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, with winds of 93 miles per hour hitting Aberdaron, a town on the tip of the Llyn Peninsula.

Inland, Manchester Airport recorded gusts of 86 miles per hour, while 178 mm of rain fell on Honister Pass, in Cumbria, at 24 hours at 4 pm on Sunday, about one and a half times the average rainfall of February 112 mm.

Some 539,000 people experienced a power outage on Sunday and 118,000 were without power at 4pm across the UK, according to Energy Networks.

Hundreds struggled to get home in London, as numerous platforms at London's Victoria station closed after the roof was hit by the wind.

National Rail issued a warning on Twitter that said: & # 39; Platforms 1-6 in London Victoria are currently closed until further notice due to roof damage & # 39 ;.

Travelers at London's Euston station also faced difficulties today, as many entered the station only to face delays.

It was temporarily closed due to overcrowding, as the photos showed hundreds tight on the platforms, but they reopened in half an hour.

The train companies that issued "no travel,quot; warnings were Gatwick Express, Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express.

Avanti West Coast said no train will run north of Preston on Sunday until further notice due to the impact of Storm Ciara, and the London Euston Twitter account has warned people not to travel.

The public is being asked to report any fallen trees or debris that may fly on the tracks, after a trampoline flew on the train tracks in Chelsfield, south London, and interrupted rail services from the southeast to the capital.

In Scotland, officials set a speed limit of 40 mph at Queensferry Crossing, and ferry services were also canceled after the Meteorological Office issued a weather warning.

Ferries were also interrupted, as P,amp;O said all services at Dover Port were suspended due to high winds and Mersey Ferries canceled all services until further notice.

London Gatwick and Heathrow airports are the most affected by the disruption, leaving many passengers facing hours of chaos.

In other parts of the country, flights enter and leave airports, including the Glasgow, Manchester and Liverpool centers.

Virgin Atlantic has published a list of canceled flights on its website. He said he was & # 39; contacting the affected customers and reorganizing their travel arrangements & # 39 ;.

But with strong tail winds when the Ciara storm arrived, British Airways broke the record for the fastest flight of a conventional plane from New York to London.

Flight BA112, which took off from John F. Kennedy Airport, was due to land at Heathrow at 6.25 a.m. Sunday, but it arrived 102 minutes earlier at 4.43 a.m.

National Express passengers narrowly escaped death when a falling tree loses them for seconds outside London's Victoria station today.

The strong winds caused by the Ciara storm caused the tree to crash on the road directly on the coach's path.

The main roads are closing and becoming unusable as emergency services warn people not to drive through floods.

Police are imposing emergency speed limits in some areas, amid fears of fatal accidents on British roads if drivers choose to exit.

Concerns about accidents were amplified when an image appeared showing a shattered and sideways car this morning.

There are now 214 flood warnings that require immediate action, and 177 alerts also suggest that flooding may occur elsewhere.

Meanwhile, tourists are stranded abroad due to delays affecting the airports of the mainland and the United Kingdom. Speaking to MailOnline, a passenger who was stranded in Morzine on the border of France and Switzerland, said his flight was canceled without news from the easyJet travel provider.

Lisa Norton, from London, had been skiing at the resort and had to fly home from Geneva on the 9.40 p.m. flight from this night. While on a ski lift he received an easyJet application notification stating that his flight had been canceled.

& # 39; We were supposed to go home tonight, but the earliest they can take us home is Wednesday and I need to go back for work and my son. We go to Geneva and from there we will fly from Paris, where we had to get a Eurostar ticket to London.

Lisa, who had been on the trip with her twin sister since Wednesday, said it had cost almost £ 1,000 to make different travel arrangements.

& # 39; We don't even receive an email. There are some people here at the resort who are in the same situation, but have decided to stay here until they can take a return flight. The weather has been dazzling in France, we knew the storm was approaching. MailOnline has contacted easyJet.

Flights take time to arrive and depart from major European cities, and Frankfurt airport sees 21 canceled departures and another 116 delays.