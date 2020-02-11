Brentford 1 – 1 Leeds

%MINIFYHTML3cba53f6ab18187d03749495ee90a20511% %MINIFYHTML3cba53f6ab18187d03749495ee90a20512%

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds.

Leeds was unable to convert a dominant performance into three valuable points in the Championship promotion race in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The hosts would have surpassed their visitors in second place with the victory and advanced 25 minutes when an error by goalkeeper Kiko Casilla offered Said Benrahma an open goal.

Seven minutes before the interval, Brentford goalkeeper David Raya joined his opposite number to add to the reel of the bloopers when he arrived and missed a corner, which was deflected in the path of Leeds defender Liam Cooper to shoot from six yards.

Helder Costa could not prove Raya from the edge of the area after the break and Patrick Bamford shot over the bar on the turn, but Leeds could not convert his domain, including almost 70 percent of possession, into three points.

How Leeds put bad form behind them

Before the kick-off, even a restless Marcelo Bielsa may have considered a point as a good result in a Brentford team that had won seven of his eight previous local league games, and with the Whites in a nine-point run of his 10 previous matches

Benrahma said he scored his ninth league goal of the season

But given the performance he witnessed during the 90 minutes, he could have changed his mind.

After a few brilliant opening minutes where Josh Dasilva shot Casilla directly from 20 yards, the hosts struggled to keep up with the intensity and pace of Leeds. But the visitors shot themselves in the foot when their Spanish goalkeeper slipped on the ball and allowed Benrahma an open goal to score the first of the night.

Prior to that goal, Leeds had produced the best chance of the game through Jack Harrison's weak effort from a strong position, but his equalizer was much more routine. When Raya fluttered in a corner and Ben White deflected the ball to Cooper's path, he found it well to shoot at the net's ceiling.

After the break, Brentford improved but still couldn't produce anything significant against an unusually determined Leeds baseline. Instead, Costa should have tried Raya at least when he shot Pablo Hernández's one-two in the goalkeeper's gloves.

Mauricio Pochettino was present at Griffin Park when his former manager Marcelo Bielsa took over Leeds

Bamford flew over the Dallas crossing on one of the few opportunities in the final stages of the game, with Leeds in total control while the hosts stood firm in their own 18-yard box.

Hernandez's effort from a corner was seen by his own bar by Tariqe Fosu-Henry in recent times, but the hosts waited for a difficult draw that lifts them to the room, two points behind Leeds's second place.