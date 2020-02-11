Born This Way and Beyond: Lady Gaga's greatest hits

"Born This Way,quot; (2011): While it was not the first song they worked on together, the self-empowerment anthem would be the first of their collaborations that the world would test when it was released on February 11, 2011 as the lead single of their third album of the same name. The song reached number 1 in more than 25 countries and became Gaga's third single to top the US Billboard Hot 100 list. UU. In the process, it became a hymn for the LGBTQ community thanks to its explicit lyrical support, surely the first of its kind in conventional pop music.

"So I think it all starts somewhere and on the road, for example, if I intend for you and I to drive from Los Angeles to Chicago, and our intention is to get to Chicago, between the moment we leave Los Angeles and Chicago, we're going to have a lot of experiences we didn't expect, we don't anticipate or maybe we anticipate but we really didn't understand along the way, right? "Blair explained. "So, what I am saying is that I don't think the song was made specifically to be a hymn per se. It's as if you were writing the song because you want people to shed a light on what people should be like."

"Maybe that song was not for you," he continued. "Maybe that song was for someone who wasn't you, who never knew you, who liked the song and then I could understand you better. Maybe it was also made for you to understand yourself better and the way you fit in and maybe it's for you who needed to be understood to understand someone who was also born in a way you did not understand. "