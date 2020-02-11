Born This Way and Beyond: Lady Gaga's greatest hits

It was the song that ignited a movement.
Nine years ago, on February 11, 2011, Lady Gaga He made a mission statement in great success with the release of his iconic "Born This Way," the lead single from his second album of the same name. The song, which finds the pop star revealing its support for all the people who live exactly as they were born to live, became a hymn for the LGBTQ community upon reaching number one in more than 25 countries around the world. .
The song also marked the first collaboration with a lifelong production and writing partner. Paul Blair (aka DJ White Shadow) that will be launched in nature, initiating a fruitful partnership that would see the couple work together in both Born this way Y ARTPOP albums, pop tracks in the A star has been born soundtrack (which won the Grammy for the best compilation soundtrack for visual media last month) and several other tracks.
Presented by the former creative director of Gaga Matt williams, who caught Blair playing Chicago's old school and house music one night in Los Angeles at a time when none of the genres played a lot in clubs and was instantly intrigued. Three months after Blair sent a recorded mix to Williams, at his request, he received a call. "He said: & # 39; I have this artist, Gaga. She goes on tour. She wants music for the show changes. Can you do things like this? & # 39; I said: yes, man, I have a lot of that & # 39; "Blair told E! News. "So I said goodbye to everything that was originally mine. And then they ended up using it for their tour."
That prompted Williams to ask Blair to send some clues of what it would be. Born this way album. In a week and a half, I had a handful of tracks ready to send to Gaga. "She called me the next day and said: & # 39; What the hell is this? & # 39; And I was like, & # 39; I don't know & # 39;", he recalled. "And then he called me two days after that and made some lyrics and melodies for & # 39; Bloody Mary & # 39 ;, & # 39; Electric Chapel & # 39; and another one. I can't remember from the top of my head & # 39; Highway Unicorn (Road to Love), "maybe."
Working on the album while leading their first tour in the arena, the two touched the phone's label "for a while," Blair told us. "Then he came to Chicago and I got on a bus, and then I never got off the bus."
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
While summarizing a songwriting session with Gaga is not so easy for Blair: "When you find out, when someone tells you, you tell me," he told us with a laugh, he admitted that he had never worked with someone like her. .
"I've been in the room with thousands and thousands of people in the last 10 years," he told us. "And I have never witnessed the phenomenon of Lady Gaga writing songs in one session. As for better or worse, she is unique, as unique to an animal as she is. It is like a combination of momentum, talent and ideas. Sometimes, already you know, everything is as if you just lay down and wait, observe and wait, because there is nothing you can do because it is like standing in a hurricane with a rain jacket, like, just wait until it happens because you cannot understand it while turning. "
And while the two Gaga albums that carry most of their fingerprints …Born this way Y ARTPOP"They're quite different from each other, it's not like they started that way." "She never came in and said: & # 39; I want to make a record that sounds like is& # 39; or & # 39; I want to make a record about is. & # 39; It is always as if to do things that make people happy and that people feel free and people feel empowered, "he said." It is always the same place in your heart where everything comes from. So I think all albums, even those in which I did not participate, you know, carry that same flag. There may be some different sauce in the meat, but it's always the same meat, you know? "
And as to why ARTPOP infamously it was not as well received as the rest of Gaga's albums when it was released in 2013, Blair has some ideas. "I feel that the moment we were trying to do something that stood out, do you know what I mean? Then, for better or worse, when you stand out …", he said, saying nothing. "I think when I had the feeling that it was, okay, well, everyone says, & # 39; This is not is. And this is not that. And this should have been like is& # 39; or & # 39; This song is not as good as whatever is"It's like, well, that's how you feel about it."
"We were trying to be really weird, man," he continued. "And we were trying to leave the center and try new things. And, you know what? We did that. So, whether it became or not, you know, the main theme for f – king children show, who cares , you know, we weren't trying to do the McDonald & # 39; s-McDonald & # 39; s. (laughs) It was as if we were trying to be strangers and, hey, guess what ? Mission accomplished ".
In honor of the ninth anniversary of the release of "Born This Way," we asked Blair to take a trip down the memory lane, reviewing some of the greatest songs he has worked with in Gaga over the past decade. (For his thoughts on working in A star has been born with the superstar, go here).
"Born This Way,quot; (2011): While it was not the first song they worked on together, the self-empowerment anthem would be the first of their collaborations that the world would test when it was released on February 11, 2011 as the lead single of their third album of the same name. The song reached number 1 in more than 25 countries and became Gaga's third single to top the US Billboard Hot 100 list. UU. In the process, it became a hymn for the LGBTQ community thanks to its explicit lyrical support, surely the first of its kind in conventional pop music.
"So I think it all starts somewhere and on the road, for example, if I intend for you and I to drive from Los Angeles to Chicago, and our intention is to get to Chicago, between the moment we leave Los Angeles and Chicago, we're going to have a lot of experiences we didn't expect, we don't anticipate or maybe we anticipate but we really didn't understand along the way, right? "Blair explained. "So, what I am saying is that I don't think the song was made specifically to be a hymn per se. It's as if you were writing the song because you want people to shed a light on what people should be like."
"Maybe that song was not for you," he continued. "Maybe that song was for someone who wasn't you, who never knew you, who liked the song and then I could understand you better. Maybe it was also made for you to understand yourself better and the way you fit in and maybe it's for you who needed to be understood to understand someone who was also born in a way you did not understand. "
"So I think when we are sitting there talking about the song and how it should feel, obviously, we wanted to get to Chicago. We wanted to make a song that your fans would appreciate, that we felt it was an important message, that sounded a certain way and felt in a way. But along the way, that song took another perspective, I think, for everyone in the room. "
And because of that, much attention was paid to doing things exactly right. Blair told us that he has more than 120 existing versions of the track in his possession, which proves the point. "For me, I think that of every song I've done in my whole life, that's the most important song I've ever formed," he explained. "Every time I listen to that song, I say, & # 39; F – k, this is amazing & # 39; not only for what it means, but also, I can remember that I sat there specifically and spent so much time making sure it was a drug. Because we all knew how important it was. "
"The Edge of Glory,quot; (2011): by Born this wayThe third single, released just weeks before the full album on May 23, 2011, launched this euphoric song inspired by electro-rock and disco music, featuring a single iconic saxophone instant from Clarence Clemons from Bruce springsteenE Street Band. Clemons would die a month after the launch at the age of 69.
"Her father is a great E Street, Bruce Springsteen, you know? So she grew up listening to that. And when I started to develop the song, she said: & # 39; I really want a saxophone solo or I really want, you know, only in this one. & # 39; I don't even know it came first: saxophone, trumpet, whatever. I really don't remember how that started, but someone said: & # 39; Let's call Clarence Clemons, man. Look what he says & # 39; and surely like him, he came rolling shortly after, "Blair recalled with a smile. "We all said, & # 39; Wait a minute & # 39;. It was crazy. I remember I don't think I said a word all day to be honest with you because there are certain times when you're standing there and it's like, & # 39; What is happening now?! & # 39; I thought: & # 39; Is this guy really sitting here, like having lunch with me and then he's going to play a single here on this thing we start doing or what be it? & # 39;
"It's pretty surreal. And I think no matter who you are in the world, not how I laugh matter up you are, you still excited to work with people and see and talk to people about their musical journey. We are all big fans of him as individual musician and then also of the band, so someone simply said: & # 39; Let's try it & # 39 ;. And it happened. "
"Electric Chapel,quot; (2011): The inspiration for this album cut, one of the first instrumentals to which Gaga responded when Blair sent him options in his early days, writing immediately, came from an unlikely source, considering everything. The track, loaded with electric guitar, finds the pop star embracing a glam metal sound that would not be out of place in the dark nightclubs of Berlin. It is a deep cut, but a fan favorite.
"Last weekend someone said: & # 39; Obviously Michael JacksonIt is like your favorite musician. Who is your second favorite musician? People ask that all the time and it is the most difficult question to answer because I like such a long list, but at different times, I have answered different things. But the one who consistently stays in my top five and is usually at number two or number three is Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Blair told us." I love the love Lynyrd Skynyrd. So I always wanted to do something that had dance and rock stuff. And so, I always hump with the guitars and at that time I was working on those things, I just don't know, it worked. So I put that guitar there and did what we were doing at the time and said: & # 39; Oh, great. Here is a hint. I sent it. And then, when he sent it back, I thought: & # 39; Oh my God, this is so killer & # 39; ".
"Applause,quot; (2013): For your fourth studio album, ARTPOP, Gaga went in different directions of Born this way, plunging headlong into the sound landscapes of Eurodance and EDM. In this, the main single from the album, the electropop is in front and center. Arriving at number 4 in the Hot 100, the song finds the pop star analyzing his relationship with fame, perhaps in the most obvious way so far. As for how it became the first flavor of the LP that the public would obtain remains a sensitive issue.
"I'm going to have to save this one for VH1 by the time I'm really old," Blair told us, laughing. "But let me tell you this. I love & # 39; Applause & # 39 ;. I think it's such an energetic song. And it wasn't meant to be the first single initially. When it comes to the machine, and what I mean by machine is that there are many people who weigh in your album, you know, in your art. I think it is very difficult for her, for everyone in the business who is a real writer, you know, composer, performer, whatever. "
He continued: "Imagine having a baby, the thing comes out of your f-king vagina and then a group of people stand up and say: & # 39; Wait a moment, the nose is not perfect and the ear is fucking weird & # 39; And you think: "God, let it grow. Trust me a little. It's my baby Let me take it out. "I think …ARTPOP It was a bit of a square peg. And, you know, the moments when you make a square peg and pretend it is a square peg, and everyone is only used to rounding holes, there is a bit of conviction and a little massage. ARTPOP It was an unusual bird, it was an unusual bird. So there are some stories there that are interesting "
"Do what you want,quot; (2013): ARTPOP's second single was this electro-R,amp;B theme about, on the surface, sexual submission, but it also allowed the public to say what they wanted about their body to keep the rest of themselves (their soul, their voice, their heart ). With an appearance as a guest of R. Kelly, the song has generated criticism in recent years for its participation, which led Gaga to withdraw it completely from the streaming services in January 2019 after Lifetime & # 39; s Survive R. Kelly revealed new and disturbing accusations of sexual abuse and misconduct by the singer. "I can't go back, but I can go ahead and keep supporting women, men and people of all sexual identities and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault," he said in a statement announcing his decision to throw the song. "I'm sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking before."
An excellent remix with Cristina Aguilera instead of Kelly remains, however.
"I even remember specifically when we wrote it. We were on a bus. We were touring Europe. And we are just playing strange things from the center to the left and had been in all this arpeggiator kick," Blair told us about The Beginning of the Song . "I love I sighed and all the Dario Argento 70's movies and Giorgio Moroder, all the old Italian disco things. And I don't even know if we were in Italy or not. We could even have been in Italy. And I was talking about arpeggiators. So I made this song, she wrote this whole song and that song probably stayed there for a good part of a year, from nine months to a year until we returned to the United States and finished the album. I don't even know if we had the whole record done, right? But it was one of those songs that was sitting there and we are going through things and she mentioned that it would be great to have some features on the record. "
As Blair recalled, it was he who suggested that Kelly jump to the track. "It wasn't like we made the record and everyone said:" Oh my God, don't put R. Kelly in this. He's a jerk. "I think dollar for dollar, R. Kelly as a composer, not like being human, but as a composer, he is one of the most talented people of the last 20 years, "he explained, citing successes such as,quot; I Believe I Can Fly "and,quot; You Are Not Alone "as examples of the flawless songwriting skill of Kelly
"I met a Chicago son of a bitch who knew R. Kelly, he sent them the hint. R Kelly sent the hint back, we heard it, we thought, & # 39; This is the king's drug & # 39;. day Jimmy (Iovine, former president and CEO of Interscope Records). Jimmy said: & # 39; This is drug & # 39 ;. Put it in a Beats commercial, f – king sold hundreds of thousands of records, "he continued.
As Blair explained, he thinks it stinks that "everyone who has worked with R. Kelly in his whole life was in a bad mood,quot; when the accusations came to light. "It doesn't stink as bad as what it did to everyone," he adds, "and trust me when I tell you that our side of the fence is full to the edge of love and respect." and admiration for humanity in general. Everybody. Then, as if there was a smell … if we had any indication … we would have changed. We don't need R. Kelly to be in the song to make it a silly song. "
"When I listen to that song now, it drives me crazy tremendously because I think it's one of the best songs I've ever produced. I think it's a very well written song and its voice sounds f – king bonkers," he continued. "So to pollute it by someone's action that we are completely out of control, and, listen, that thing went from the bottom through the machine to the top of the radio. Nobody said s – t to us, did right? So it's not just her. I felt really bad when she had to go and say, "Listen, I'm taking this off. I'm doing this and this and that. "But I understand. It's an unfortunate byproduct of being creative. And I'm not even trying to make an excuse. We just didn't know."
"Sexxx Dreams,quot; (2013): A deep cut ARTPOP, this sexy synthpop track finds Gaga leading fans to her most perverse dreams. Although he never received individual treatment, the song is still a fan favorite. But it was not easy.
"We recorded that in a hotel room. I don't remember what city we were in. But I do remember that we started after his show ended and we didn't leave until noon the next day. We were literally awake all night. That song the first night "Blair revealed. "She had this idea in her head and wanted to get it out. She had a small part of it before the show. And then she was so excited about it that after the show, we all went up to the room, settled in and worked on it for a long, long time. weather ".
He continued: "I think it was one of those things where she knew she wanted to do that, but she didn't know exactly how to do it immediately. So we tried it like a bazillion, bazillion of things and I remember specifically when she got where she was going, It was like, & # 39; Oh my God, how silly & # 39; sometimes when you're trying to explain things, even when it's in your head, it's hard to explain, and that was one of those that took a long time in getting to where it was. And once it got there, we are all like, & # 39; This is great & # 39 ;.
"Gypsy,quot; (2013): While "Applause,quot; is the song that officially closes ARTPOP, one has the feeling that this, the penultimate song in the song list, could have made a better approach. The song also finds Gaga tackling his feelings about fame, this time in a more himmic nature with a Made inof assisted production that bathes the listener like a wall of sound. Although it is a bit punctured for not being the last seconds of the album, the song becomes an euphoric moment of international shouting, rhythmic guitar and irrepressible applause, something Blair says was a design imperative throughout the LP.
"Madeon was mainly in charge of that track. Some of those things when we were doing them, it was a very, very genuine team effort. So it was as if you were doing something somewhere, Madeon would come in and start taking it and running with it. . I and Nick (Monson) Y Dino (Zisis,) we would separate and work on different things at different times. It was a real squad effort. "
"Even & # 39; Dope & # 39; what at the end of the record. That started as a completely different record and Rick Rubin He came in and wanted to do something with him. Then it was like, & # 39; Alright, man, try it, "he continued." We were in an area where it was like, & # 39; F – k it. Anyone who sees the vision, we will put them in the place here and let it run. So I think that each one of those songs on that record has a special moment. I don't think there's a song on that record that doesn't have a moment, somewhere, somehow. And I think, for better or worse, that was the idea of everything, creating something that sounds crazy. It's art. It was the art. All the thing. It was like being as artistic as humanly possible. So, if we need to put something here, let's do it. Don't let someone tell you what to do or how to do it. Let's just do it. I think sometimes it turned out to be those kinds of things where this wall of sound ended up being really big and really triumphant things. "
"The cure,quot; (2017): When Gaga intervened as Coachella's headliner in 2017 to replace a pregnant woman Beyoncé, marked the occasion with this unique single inspired by the house trop. And if you think it sounds similar to the atmosphere and lyrical content of some of Ally's pop songs from A star has been born, in which Gaga was also working at the same time with Blair and the other co-authors of the song Lukas Nelson, Mark Nilan Y Nick monson, swear it's just a coincidence.
"I would say that you are not completely out of place, but this is how things work. Before A star has been born It came up, we were writing things for anything. Even before ARTPOP, prior to Born this way, then Born this wayShe only writes and I only make clues. I mean, that's what we do, right? Then I send things sometimes or Nick will send things or she will send us things. Then there are things floating around. & # 39; The Cure & # 39 ;, would not say it was written for the movie. It was definitely not written for the movie, go in that direction. It was like, once a cup is filled, things start spilling into other cups and you start pouring water into other cups and maybe there was a cross-pollination from one thing to another. But honestly, it wasn't what it wasn't written for, it was just a good song. "
He continued: "In any case, it is probably my fault because I was probably producing things. It is probably more production than the song, to be honest, if that's how you feel, because the way it emerged was simply like, & # 39 ; Me, we want to do something new in Coachella & # 39;. And I thought, & # 39; What about this song? & # 39; & # 39; The Cure & # 39; is one of my favorite songs I've done with "I love that song. I think it's crazy. It's a great song. I think the message is silly. And I think the music sounds silly and I love her voice in it. I just pretended to be an independent single for the thing." of Coachella and doing something new and being out there and people just fell in love with him. "
LG6 (????): Of course, we could not miss an interview with one of Gaga's most reliable and frequent collaborators without asking about his sixth long-term studio album. After all, according to internet rumors, he has been working on the expected LP with her. So what is the scoop? Well, we will let you explain.
"I'm not really working on LG6"he admitted." I sat this one. I've heard it. It's not my art to share with you, but I can tell you this, (as) with everything it does, it's great. I'm excited that she turned it off. I think it's really good. "
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.