Boris Johnson supports the $ 130 billion USD rail plan, United Kingdom

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Johnson acknowledged that the project had been affected by poor management and promised to appoint a minister to oversee it. "We have to have the guts and the forecast to boost it," he added, noting that most major infrastructure plans cause opposition.

Johnson also announced Tuesday support for smaller-scale travel projects in northern England, including additional bus funds and an upgrade to a rail link between the cities of Manchester and Leeds. Critics of High Speed ​​2 have often stated that their budget should be spent on ideas like that.

There are many of those critics in Mr. Johnson's field. Some are legislators concerned about disruption and damage to the countryside in their districts: the first phase of the route is torn apart without stopping through traditional conservative hearts in southern England. Others, including the prime minister’s most prominent assistant, Dominic Cummings: consider it an unacceptable value for money.

Once it was expected to cost around 33 billion pounds, approximately $ 40 billion, the plan is now estimated at £ 106 billion. The schedule has also slipped: the Birmingham phase was originally supposed to end in 2026, with cities further north connected in 2033.

The opposition Labor Party attacked the government’s record. "HS2 has been terribly poorly managed by the Conservative Party, which has failed to deliver a single major infrastructure project on time or on budget," said Andy McDonald, who speaks for Labor on transport issues.

Supporters say the difficulties of the project reflect the scale of their ambition. The trains would travel at speeds of up to 224 miles per hour, faster than any other train service in Europe, and the railroad would accommodate up to 18 services per hour.

They argue that the new railroad is necessary to alleviate congestion in the nineteenth-century core of Britain's rail network, allowing more local services on lines currently shared with long distance express.