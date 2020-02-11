Boris Johnson supports the $ 130 billion USD rail plan, United Kingdom

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday launched a multi-decade high-speed rail project that is now expected to cost more than $ 130 billion, underlining his commitment to government intervention in the Rust belt areas of the middle and north of England that helped choose it.
The delays and spiral costs had sparked a fierce discussion about whether the proposed railroad, called High Speed 2, was a vital investment in Britain's transport infrastructure or a financially dilapidated white elephant. Significant parts of Mr. Johnson's Conservative Party and several of his closest advisors passionately oppose the plan.
But since winning a large parliamentary majority in the elections in December, Johnson has tried to present himself as a unifying figure who wants to invest in a high-tech economy, spread prosperity outside of southern England and unite the country after Brexit. .
The line would first link London with Birmingham, the largest city in the English Midlands, sometime around 2030, before splitting into two northbound routes in a second phase that will be completed in 2040.
Since Mr. Johnson's electoral victory was partly due to the defection of many northern districts of the opposition Labor Party, the rail project would have been difficult to cut, particularly given the costs already sunk in the project, which began preparatory work eight years ago
"I don't think it's ideological. I think it's about presenting Boris Johnson and his government as & # 39; can do & # 39 ;, instead of & # 39; can't do & # 39 ;, in contrast to his predecessor, "said Tim Bale, professor of politics. at Queen Mary, University of London.
Analysts have struggled to politically define Mr. Johnson, although he claims to be a conservative centrist, of "a nation," a term that dates back to the efforts of the nineteenth century to reduce inequalities. Even if that is not clear, his decision on High Speed 2 suggests that Johnson wants to use government power to stimulate growth, rather than deregulating and reshaping Britain as a free market nirvana, as some critics have suggested.
"He points to the idea of the government as an enabling state rather than a night watch state, or a government that wants to keep the state out of the economy at all costs," said Professor Bale.
Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Johnson acknowledged that the project had been affected by poor management and promised to appoint a minister to oversee it. "We have to have the guts and the forecast to boost it," he added, noting that most major infrastructure plans cause opposition.
Johnson also announced Tuesday support for smaller-scale travel projects in northern England, including additional bus funds and an upgrade to a rail link between the cities of Manchester and Leeds. Critics of High Speed 2 have often stated that their budget should be spent on ideas like that.
There are many of those critics in Mr. Johnson's field. Some are legislators concerned about disruption and damage to the countryside in their districts: the first phase of the route is torn apart without stopping through traditional conservative hearts in southern England. Others, including the prime minister’s most prominent assistant, Dominic Cummings: consider it an unacceptable value for money.
Once it was expected to cost around 33 billion pounds, approximately $ 40 billion, the plan is now estimated at £ 106 billion. The schedule has also slipped: the Birmingham phase was originally supposed to end in 2026, with cities further north connected in 2033.
The opposition Labor Party attacked the government’s record. "HS2 has been terribly poorly managed by the Conservative Party, which has failed to deliver a single major infrastructure project on time or on budget," said Andy McDonald, who speaks for Labor on transport issues.
Supporters say the difficulties of the project reflect the scale of their ambition. The trains would travel at speeds of up to 224 miles per hour, faster than any other train service in Europe, and the railroad would accommodate up to 18 services per hour.
They argue that the new railroad is necessary to alleviate congestion in the nineteenth-century core of Britain's rail network, allowing more local services on lines currently shared with long distance express.
And, if a new route is being built, according to the argument, it makes sense to do so with high specifications. (As the name implies, it would be Britain's second modern high-speed railway, after London's link to the Channel Tunnel).
The main politicians of the North and Midlands had pressed for High Speed 2, and Johnson has been eager to demonstrate his commitment to those regions.
Up to date Britain formally left the European Union, Mr. Johnson held a cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the city in northeastern England that first declared itself for Brexit during the 2016 referendum. Mr. Johnson's assistants even informed some newspapers that the government is thinking of moving the House of Lords, the upper chamber not elected and less powerful of Parliament, to the northern city of York, although few take that perspective seriously.
Mr. Johnson has always shown a fondness for large construction projects. Downing Street said Monday that government officials were studying the feasibility of a bridge to link Scotland and Northern Ireland, an idea that Johnson publicly mentioned, but that many engineers have ruled out for little or no economic practice.
While the Mayor of London, Mr. Johnson promoted projects that include a fleet of custom buses and a cable car that crosses the river. But he also promoted the idea of building an airport for London on the southern estuary of the River Thames, a project dubbed "Boris Island,quot;, and a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Thames in central London and would function as a park. Neither of them went ahead even though millions were spent.
Professor Bale predicted that Mr. Johnson's idea of linking Scotland and Northern Ireland would eventually go the same way, despite the prime minister's enthusiasm.