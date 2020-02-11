Bob Mahler aims for Kim Muir in Cheltenham | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLafb5edde36d54cea81c529abea1a758c11% %MINIFYHTMLafb5edde36d54cea81c529abea1a758c12%





Coach Warren Greatrex

Warren Greatrex hopes Bob Mahler can achieve gold in his Cheltenham Festival debut at the Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

After capturing the three and a quarter mile amateur prize in 2018 with Missed Approach, the Lambourn driver will look for a second victory in the race next month with Bob Mahler.

Since arriving in Cheltenham in October, the eight-year-old boy has constantly recovered, culminating with the victory last time at the National of Edinburgh in Musselburgh.

Greatrex said: "Bob Mahler will have an entry in the Kim Muir and the plan is to go there.

"I ran Missed Approach at the Edinburgh National two years ago and it came second before winning the Kim Muir. This horse is well maintained and has a lot of skill."

"I thought that for a four-mile race it was a very strong race. He did everything right and finished with a rattle. I am very happy with him."

"Three miles and two with a rigid end should be on your street, and you have shown glimpses of true talent."

Although Bob Mahler has needed four attempts to break the mark this season, Greatrex is optimistic that the best is yet to come.

He added: "I think it's a horse that gets used to it as the season progresses. His first race was in atrocious terrain."

"He finished third and second before his victory in Musselburgh, so he has been gradually improving.

"Hopefully now continue with bigger and better things."