BLM leader sues the city, former police chief Charlie Beck alleges that the 2018 arrest violated civil rights – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A local leader of Black Lives Matter filed a lawsuit on Monday night against the city of Los Angeles and his former police chief in federal court alleging that his arrest in 2018 at a meeting of the Police Commission violated his civil rights .

Dr. Melina Abdullah, a professor at Cal State Los Angeles and founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles, alleged in her complaint that she was "arrested, imprisoned and falsely arrested, unjustly and intentionally,quot; during a thunderous meeting on May 8, 2018.

"With this lawsuit, we intend to expose the corruption of a dirty officer," said Carl Douglas, Abdullah's lawyer. "With this lawsuit, we intend to make Los Angeles a better cop at a time."

Abdullah was arrested at the 2018 meeting along with another woman, Sheila Brim, who threw a powdered substance against the then LAPD chief, Charlie Beck. Brim's niece, Wakiesha Wilson, died in police custody in 2016, and Brim suggested at the meeting that the dust was Wilson's ashes.

Brim reached a separate agreement with prosecutors to resolve four charges for misdemeanors arising from his actions at the meeting.

Abdullah was charged with assault for a misdemeanor in a police officer derived from the commission meeting, but was also beaten with seven other charges, including interfering with or obstructing a public commercial establishment and interfering with the legal business of the Police Commission. . Prosecutors said the alleged crimes occurred in July and August 2017.

"One of the things I do as a teacher is to try to teach my students, as well as my biological children, the power of direct nonviolent action," Abdullah said. “Then, the accusation that he would commit any kind of violent act is a great insult. In fact, what we are trying to do is prevent them from committing violence against black communities. "

In February last year, an agreement was reached to dismiss all criminal charges against Abdullah, as long as she agreed to comply with the behavior guidelines during Police Commission meetings, such as leaving and not returning to the meeting if Discover that you are interrupting the process. and ordered to leave.

Abdullah seeks damages for emotional distress, damage to his reputation and to cover his lawyer's fees.

The lawsuit names Beck and other police officers as defendants. A LAPD spokesman said the department does not comment on pending litigation.