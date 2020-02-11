Blac Chyna publishes ultrasound that causes pregnancy rumors

Could I be pregnant? That was the question that was answered when Blac Chyna provoked a talk about pregnancy on Tuesday morning after posting a photo of the ultrasound of a baby with the title "Blessed 2020,quot;.
After investigating a little, we discovered that Chyna published the same ultrasound published by a makeup artist from Moscow 4 hours earlier.
The first thing I thought about when I discovered that in the situation – damn pancake, I just lost weight 😱😂😂😂😂😂😂 so I couldn't believe for a long time, because it seems that my hope and dream of being a mother has vanished and it's impossible 🙌🏻 In general, it took me 2-3 weeks to realize what happened and that the period I had been waiting for all my life began ❤️❤️❤️, the apartment I rent now (in my repair) is decorated with hundreds of mirrors, they are here at every step, at every door from all sides – and I remember how he looked at me for several years – ch she was tearing her empty stomach, hoping God would listen to me and someday a new life would emerge 🥺❤️🙏 🏻 many probably don't understand why I am so happy, good, pregnant and well done, but for me this is another proof that all our prayers and requests – I heard ❤️🙏🏻 the main thing l is to have patience ❤️🙏🏻 It seems that they know better from above what and when ❤️🙏🏻 should happen so that anyone who really dreams, sends my vibes and infects you mentally 🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰 🤰 this is the best what can happen to me 🤗❤️🙏🏻
Since then, Chyna deleted its initial publication after the makeup artist's ultrasound came to light.
Blac Chyna has two adorable children, King Cairo Stevenson, 7, with his former Tyga and Dream Renee Kardashian, 3. with Rob Kardashian.
