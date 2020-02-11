Blac Chyna publishes ultrasound that causes pregnancy rumors

%MINIFYHTMLea9eec88a54d174c7144388181c58ff613% %MINIFYHTMLea9eec88a54d174c7144388181c58ff614% See this post on Instagram

%MINIFYHTMLea9eec88a54d174c7144388181c58ff615% %MINIFYHTMLea9eec88a54d174c7144388181c58ff616%

The first thing I thought about when I discovered that in the situation – damn pancake, I just lost weight 😱😂😂😂😂😂😂 so I couldn't believe for a long time, because it seems that my hope and dream of being a mother has vanished and it's impossible 🙌🏻 In general, it took me 2-3 weeks to realize what happened and that the period I had been waiting for all my life began ❤️❤️❤️, the apartment I rent now (in my repair) is decorated with hundreds of mirrors, they are here at every step, at every door from all sides – and I remember how he looked at me for several years – ch she was tearing her empty stomach, hoping God would listen to me and someday a new life would emerge 🥺❤️🙏 🏻 many probably don't understand why I am so happy, good, pregnant and well done, but for me this is another proof that all our prayers and requests – I heard ❤️🙏🏻 the main thing l is to have patience ❤️🙏🏻 It seems that they know better from above what and when ❤️🙏🏻 should happen so that anyone who really dreams, sends my vibes and infects you mentally 🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰🤰 🤰 this is the best what can happen to me 🤗❤️🙏🏻