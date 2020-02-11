Blac Chyna publishes an ultrasound: are you pregnant again?

%MINIFYHTMLb3d650288e4143071797e5e37bd15f3011% %MINIFYHTMLb3d650288e4143071797e5e37bd15f3012%

Blac Chyna turned to the social network of his choice to share a sonogram, making it look like he was announcing that his third baby is on his way! However, it turns out that her followers were being controlled by her once again!

In other words, no, Rob Kardashian's ex is not really with a son again, as a representative of his who told HollywoodLife made it clear: "Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant."

%MINIFYHTMLb3d650288e4143071797e5e37bd15f3013% %MINIFYHTMLb3d650288e4143071797e5e37bd15f3014%

It is not clear then, why he decided to publish that sonogram on his Instagram page, but in the meantime, it has been deleted as if he had never been there.

%MINIFYHTMLb3d650288e4143071797e5e37bd15f3015% %MINIFYHTMLb3d650288e4143071797e5e37bd15f3016%

Clearly, she was trying to fool her fans and the legend she used also suggests the same since she wrote: "Blessed 2020,quot;.

As you know, Chyna is already the mother of two 7-year-old sons, King Cairo, with her former rapper, Tyga, and her 3-year-old daughter, Dream, which she shares with Rob Kardashian.

Even so, while it is effective, it is safe to say that the ultrasound publication did not fool all its followers, since most of them remembered that they had done this trick before, only in December 2018!

At that time, however, he totally surprised everyone when he published the sonogram that was different from what he used today.

Actually, it was made to look like a sonogram at first sight, but in fact, it had a retouched plane on it, instead of a fetus.

The joke was, of course, that she was waiting for more trips! … point ".

While this second didn't seem to be edited in any way and the joke was lost on people because of that, fans couldn't help noting that she didn't appear to be pregnant at all while she was on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday night.

Ad

As you will remember, she appeared unexpectedly in the prestigious awards ceremony and everyone was confused as to why she was there.



Post views:

0 0