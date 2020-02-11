Blac Chyna pregnant? She publishes and removes the image of Sonogram

%MINIFYHTML0ca1869c5e27ffafc479214cb14d091511% %MINIFYHTML0ca1869c5e27ffafc479214cb14d091512%

Rob Kardashian's former fiance awakens rumors of pregnancy with an ultrasound image that follows her controversial appearance at the recent Academy Awards.

It is Blac Chyna have a bun in the oven? The former stripper surprised her followers on Instagram when she posted an ultrasound image with the title "Blessed 2020".

He soon deleted the photo after it went viral. The Internet detective later discovered that the sonogram image he published was exactly the same image that belonged to a makeup artist.

"Influence is a great drug," said one. Another defended her, "She never said she was pregnant," but one individual argued: "He didn't, but he knew what he was doing."

The publication of the sonogram came immediately after criticism for his attendance at the Oscars. It is the first time he attends the Oscars full of stars, but many people made fun of her and ridiculed her because she is not nominated or involved in any film.

A representative of Chyna defended her. Calling his racist critics and describing online trolling as "black-lash," the representative said the former "Rob and Chyna"Star attended the event because she found" inspiration to support her friends, mentors and other talents that helped her provide a plan for her career. "

There were also some who criticized their appearance. People said they ruined their natural beauty with plastic surgery. It is rumored that the reality television star recently got under the knife to shave his jaws. She did not respond to the unfavorable comments on her face.

Chyna attended the Academy Awards as Christopher TrujilloIt is more one. He is a music producer who has worked with people like Ariana Grande Y Fifth Harmony.

Days before attending the Oscars with Chyna, the producer posted a photo with her on his account. They also recently spent time in the studio with Mally Mall.

Blac Chyna is a mother of two. She shares a son named King Cairo Stevenson with her ex boyfriend Tyga and a daughter named Kardashian dream with ex fiance Rob kardashian.