Blac Chyna is not pregnant despite publishing and removing an ultrasound

Is there another baby on the way to Blac Chyna?

That was the question that the 31-year-old television personality made people ask on Tuesday after she posted a sonogram on her Instagram account titled "Blessed 2020,quot; before quickly removing it. The rapid publication and removal raised his eyebrows on whether he was really expecting a third child or not. However, the mystery was quickly resolved, as a representative of her told HollywoodLife "Blac Chyna is NOT pregnant." The reason for the publication is unknown.

The star is currently the mother of a 7-year-old son. Kingwhom he welcomed with ex Tygaand a 3 year old daughter Dreamwhose father is ex Rob kardashian. More recently, Chyna made a public appearance in the Oscar 2020 Awardson Sunday, where he walked the red carpet as a music producer Christopher TrujilloIt is more one for the event. Last month, she also went on the red carpet in the 2020 Grammys.

While the post was live, it stimulated some skeptics.