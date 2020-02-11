Blac Chyna asks questions about his attendance at the Oscars & # 39; racist & # 39 ;!

When the photos circulated on the Internet of Blac Chyna attending the Oscars, many people seemed surprised that he could get an invitation, but Chyna says that questioning his invitation was "racist,quot; and that he deserved to be there.

A representative of Chyna called the uproar of social networks "black eyelashes,quot;, criticizing the various media that raised the question: "Why is SHE there?"

"Either because of the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper … does nothing to change the narrative that maybe the Oscars really are & # 39; so white & # 39; ". Chyna's representative told the media.

The representative added that the controversy "further highlights the struggle that many African Americans face in the entertainment industry; yes, even during Black History Month."

He reportedly attended the event with a producer, but had his own invitation.

She is right? Is she a victim of systematic racism?