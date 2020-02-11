Bhad Bhabie Slams Trolls & # 39; fools & # 39; calling his Nicki Minaj fan about freestyle & # 39; Yikes & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML9bb29fddb10ee1c67a17514ba24bc2c911% %MINIFYHTML9bb29fddb10ee1c67a17514ba24bc2c912%

In the 40-second remix, the 16-year-old hip-hop star is reflecting on & # 39; big checks, big house, fast cars & # 39; and calling your competition in the rap game.

Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli make it clear that she is not a fan of Nicki Minaj although he released a remix of the new song by Trinidadian rapper "Yikes." The teenage star criticized those who called her that only because of the remix.

On Tuesday, February 11, he shared on his YouTube account his own short remix treatment for the song that topped the list. In the 40-second freestyle, Bhabie reflects on "big checks, big house, fast cars" while calling her competition in the rap game, "You're nothing like me, look I'm the wife / I gave her this little thing / She started acting decisively. "

People were quite baffled to learn about their "Yikes" remix, considering they used to shade Nicki in the past. This led people to assume that she had now become a Nicki fan, and that Bhabie was not having it at all. As for Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Who ever thinks that making a remix of a song makes you a & # 39; fanatic & # 39; of the person that you are all dumb like f ** kkkkkk". The 16-year-old rapper later added that those who thought that way should seek help.

Bhabie threw punches at Nicki a couple of times last year. Once she accused the rapper of "Anaconda" of not writing her own raps, which led her to be roasted by the Barbz. However, he kept his claims and replied: "I forgot that Nicki's fandom, most of them have brainwashing and brain dead and are so in love with her that they believe everything she says or whatever."

Later, in September, Bhabie again generated controversy when he claimed that Nicki was "salty." Cardi B He took his place. "No one told him to get salty," he said at the time. "If she took Cardi under her wing and said: & # 39; Yes, that's my shit & # 39;". She didn't have to be everything, & # 39; Ugh, I can't stand for another bitch to take my place & # 39 ;. Just like sitting with your salty ** and just deal with it. "