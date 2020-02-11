Bhad Bhabie Shades Nicki Minaj and says he is not a "fan,quot; after sharing his remix to "Yikes,quot;

%MINIFYHTML8335e27ed7b92a8539c3993932cb09c711% %MINIFYHTML8335e27ed7b92a8539c3993932cb09c712%

It's only been a few days since Nicki Minaj released his latest single "Yikes,quot; and his devoted fans already adore him. Bhad Bhabie also seems to love it, as he recently released his own freestyle remix, but he wants to be clear and let everyone know that remixing the song doesn't mean he's a Nicki fan.

Nicki Minaj is officially out of retirement and his fans couldn't be happier, especially since he recently released his latest single "Yikes." As the song continues to gain popularity, many were surprised to learn that Bhad Bhabie decided to get on the track. and spits his own freestyle.

%MINIFYHTML8335e27ed7b92a8539c3993932cb09c713% %MINIFYHTML8335e27ed7b92a8539c3993932cb09c714%

While this would probably not be a big deal normally, it immediately caused fans to wonder why Bhad Bhabie would remix Nicki's song considering he had shaded it in the past.

%MINIFYHTML8335e27ed7b92a8539c3993932cb09c715% %MINIFYHTML8335e27ed7b92a8539c3993932cb09c716%

Well, after hours after releasing the song on social media, he decided to clarify that his feelings about Nicki have not changed despite jumping on his song.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Bhad Bhabie wrote:

"Who ever thinks that making a remix of a song makes you a,quot; fan "of the person you are as dumb as f * ckkkkkk. # Seek help,quot;

As expected, Nicki fans were not here for their comments and quickly criticized her on social media and accused her of trying to get into the song's popularity in an attempt to get attention and promote herself. As of now, Nicki has not responded.

Roommates, what do you think about this?