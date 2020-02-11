Best Dyson Deals Presidents Day Weekend 2020

Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier

The Dyson Pure Cool Me air purifier is a personal purifying fan that cools it with a HEPA filter of purified air and captures 99.97% of allergens and contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. It includes a fully sealed HEPA filter and activated carbon. Dyson purifiers are certified for asthma and allergies by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.