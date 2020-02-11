BBC chief David Clementi warns that the corporation will reduce television and radio services if the license fee is eliminated

The BBC president must warn that if the license fee is eliminated, the corporation will be forced to cut television and radio services.

Sir David Clementi will say tonight that the broadcaster would be a very different organization if the financing model is changed to a subscription scheme.

He will affirm that local television and radio services will face cuts and that the number of children's programs will decrease.

Last week, the Government suggested that the license fee financing model could be eliminated when the current Charter ends in 2027.

But the BBC chief, in a fight against critics, will describe the corporation as a "national asset,quot; and warn that "a diminished BBC is a weakened UK."

When Sir David gives the talk in Salford, he will recognize that, although the BBC could prosper if it is financed with a voluntary subscription model, "it would not be the BBC that the nation knows and values."

And & # 39; sit behind a payment wall & # 39; where it would not be available to everyone means that the BBC would no longer be & # 39; the place that brings the country together & # 39; for iconic live events like royal weddings, shows like Strictly Come Dancing or Olympic hits.

The BBC would have less regional presence if it adopted a subscription model that the chief will say in his speech

In his speech, the BBC president will warn: ‘It is unlikely that a subscription service will have much regional presence. It would not finance anything like the amount of money the BBC currently puts in nations and regions, on television and on local radio.

"The level of properly curated programs for children, or the Bitesize education services that have helped so many teenagers, is unlikely to continue."