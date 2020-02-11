Barbra Streisand reveals that he voted to lose himself from Eminem during the 2003 Oscars

Eminem surprised the Oscar 2020 audience when he performed his hit song, "Lose Yourself,quot;, before a crowd full of celebrities and spectators at home. On Tuesday, Barbra Streisand revealed that she was one of the voters who promised that Eminem would take the prize in the early 2000s.

On her Instagram account, Barbra shared that she had also "voted for (her) song." The 77-year-old singer shared her original clip revealing him as the winner. Regarding the appearance of Sunday night, Eminem apologized for having taken so long to arrive.

Later, Variety reporters asked if Eminem was disappointed that he could not accept the Oscars in person, and told the store that he was mostly amazed that he had really won.

The rapper said it was like "a vacuum,quot;, and he never understood how he could win an Oscar for the track anyway. The Detroit native explained that he thought the Oscars could not understand a person like him at that time in his life.

Interestingly, some people on social networks were surprised by Eminem's performance at the Oscars this year and felt he was a bit out of place. Reportedly, people like Kelly Marie Tran, Marie Tran, Billie Eilish, Idina Menzel and Martin Scorsese seemed confused during the broadcast, a New York Post report suggested.

Even Billy Eichner turned to his social networks to call him for his previous homophobic comments on the songs, stating that Eminem could use the word, "f * ggot," a million times throughout his career and sing on stage at the Oscar that supposedly is about "diversity."

With respect to Eminem and his victory in the early 2000s, the rapper explained to Variety that he was at home taking care of his daughter at the time, so he didn't even realize that he won the prize. He could have been sleeping.

Marshall Mathers has just released another album with very little marketing, Music to be killed by, which was as successful as some of his latest efforts. In addition, the LP was acclaimed by critics as superior to Kamikaze and Revival, despite some of the controversial lyrics, including the reference to the bombing of Manchester 2017.



