Australian Supreme Court rules that indigenous peoples cannot be deported | Australia news

The highest court in Australia ruled that two indigenous men cannot be deported even though they were born abroad and never applied for citizenship, in a historic ruling on Tuesday for the country's first inhabitants.

The country's conservative government has recently moved to deport hundreds of foreigners convicted of crimes as part of an immigration offensive that can also leave citizens with dual citizenship stripped of their Australian citizenship.

Many people have been deported from Australia, sometimes to countries they had left when they were only children.

Daniel Love and Brendan Thoms were born abroad with at least one of their parents an Australian indigenous citizen.

Both men had been living in Australia with permanent residence visas, but had never applied to become citizens. Their visas were revoked after being convicted separately in 2018 for crimes that led to prison sentences of more than one year.

The conservative government of Australia had tried to treat men as foreigners and deport them to Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

But in a ruling of 4-3, the Australian High Court said that men should be treated as citizens and, therefore, can remain. Love still faces another audience to determine its indigenous heritage.

Special connection

Thoms, 31, was released after 501 days of immigration detention within a few hours of the decision that he was entitled to live in Australia, said his lawyer Claire Gibbs.

"Brendan has had 500 sleepless nights worrying that he could be deported at any time, and now, fortunately, it's over," Gibbs said in a statement.

"He is very happy to have been released and to have reunited with his family at last," he added.

Thoms has lived in Australia since he was six years old, is accepted as a member of the Gunggari tribe and recognized as the holder of the native title of his traditional land.

But most of the judges were not convinced that Love, 40, was indigenous and was accepted as a member of the Kamilaroi tribe.

He was born in Papua New Guinea to an Australian indigenous father and has lived in Australia since he was five years old.

His lawyers say he will provide more evidence of his inheritance and that another trial could be held to decide the matter.

Both Love and Thoms were placed in immigration detention and threatened with deportation upon release after serving sentences for unrelated crimes.

Love has recovered her visa since her lawyers filed legal proceedings and lives in Gold Coast.

The court determined that indigenous Australians have a special cultural, historical and spiritual connection with Australia, which is inconsistent with the fact that they are considered "foreigners,quot; within the meaning of the Australian constitution.

Gibbs said the government had used its constitutional powers to deal with foreigners "in an inconsistent, unfair way and, now we have proven it, illegally."

"This case is not about citizenship. It's about who belongs here, who is an Australian citizen and who is part of the Australian community," Gibbs told reporters outside the court.

"The High Court discovered that Aboriginal Australians are protected from deportation. They can no longer be removed from the country they know and with those who have a very close connection," he added.

The Department of Home Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gibbs said both Love and Thoms would sue the government for unfair detention.

"My two clients have been very embarrassed to be aboriginal men in immigration detention and have been the subject of many mockeries," Gibbs said. "So it has been a very, very difficult time for both of us."

Indigenous Australians account for 3 percent of the country's population and are the most disadvantaged minority group in a variety of measures. They die younger than other Australians and are overrepresented in prisons.